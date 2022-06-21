Mike Manatos Honored with Philotimo Award

Events

Mike Manatos was honored with the Philotimo Award at the Hellenic Hearts event in Philadelphia. Photo: GANP/ Dimitrios Panagos

PHILADELPHIA – The well-known Greek-American lobbyist, Mike Manatos, President of the Manatos & Manatos firm, was the recipient of the first annual Philotimo Award, presented by the Greek-American organization Hellenic Hearts, a non-profit organization created to establish a need-based safety net for Hellenes in the Greater Philadelphia area.

With this award, Manatos’ contributions were recognized once again – along with that of his family – in the promotion of Greek national issues, through his effective presence in the field of lobbying, continuing the long tradition of his family.

“It was a very significant honor for me and my family to receive the first annual Philotimo Award from the Hellenic Hearts organization and to recognize the remarkable work done by this youthful organization,” Manatos told The National Herald.

During the award ceremony, a ten-minute video was shown, through which important personalities from the field of politics, business, the organized Greek community, and the Greek Orthodox Church praised the work of Manatos, making special reference to his social and professional activity.

For his part, Manatos spoke in flattering terms about the work of the members and supporters of the Hellenic Hearts organization, pointing out that they are implementing all the principles that govern the concept of philotimo.

“Philotimo is what this organization, the Board of Directors, and its supporters represent. By providing financial and other support to suffering Greek-Americans, as well as guidance to young Greek-Americans in education and their career, it is a genuine act that our Community should, nationally, applaud, support and emulate,” said Manatos.

Among the celebrities in the 10-minute video who praised Manatos and his work were Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, former U.S. presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, former head of the CIA George Tenet, former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Ambassador Daniel Smith, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Robert Menendez, editor and publisher of Ethnikos Kirikas Eraklis Diamataris, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, former NATO commander James Stavridis, Former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou, California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, businessman Dean Mitropoulos, former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta, former White House spokesman George Stephanopoulos, businessman Michael Psaros, Leadership 100 President Jim Logothetis, businessman John Koudounis, and Congressman John Sarbanes among others.

A common feature of all the statements was the reference to the integrity of Manatos’ character, his generosity and contributions, especially to the younger generations.