March 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Politics

Migration Minister Welcomes EU Decision on Refugees from Ukraine

March 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
ATHENS – Greek Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi welcomed the European Union ministerial support for providing temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine on Thursday.

In an interview to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Mitarachi said that the proceedings included a decision by the EU not to apply the regulation obliging first-entry countries to shoulder the legal burden of arriving migrants. Instead, he said, “there is now a single European area of protection, something that is important to Greece in negotiating the new EU migration agreement.”

Mitarachi said the negotiations were difficult, as there was a disagreement whether protection should be granted to non-Ukrainian nationals as well. The final decision will rest with each country as to third-country nationals, he said. Greece “will not automatically grant protection to non-Ukrainians, but we will give them the right to apply for asylum, if they have a personal reason justified by the Geneva Convention and they cannot return to their countries,” the minister clarified. An exception will be made for certified refugees, who will immediately receive a 12-month-long residency and work permit. Nobody will be unprotected in Europe, he said, as the legal acquis of Europe covers them all, he added.

RELATED

