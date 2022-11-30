x

November 30, 2022

Migration Min. Mitarachi: Dismantling Human Trafficking Rings a Priority for Greece

November 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi speaks during a media conference with EU commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
ATHENS – “It is our national priority to locate and dismantle the human trafficking rings,” underlined Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi on Wednesday, addressing the 113rd Session of the Council of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Geneva.

Mitarachi noted that the crises which exacerbate migration are many, including climate change, overpopulation and food insecurity. He also said that the international community needs to prepare for the provision of humanitarian aid to countries that need it, as well as humanitarian visas whenever they are required and provide legal migration corridors, adding that Greece is ready to contribute to these efforts provided they are in compliance with international law and responsibilities are shared equally between countries.

Finally, he said that it was of vital importance to safeguard the integrity of the asylum system and the Geneva Convention, “offering asylum to those entitled to international protection and sending back with safety and dignity those people who arrive illegally and are not entitled to protection”.

