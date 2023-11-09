Migration Min. Kairidis Μeets with New German Ambassador Kindl & US Ambassador Tsunis

Politics

ATHENS – Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis met separately on Wednesday with the new German Ambassador to Greece Andreas Kindl, and also with US Ambassador George Tsunis.

With Tsunis, the Greek minister underlined that Greek-American relations are at an all-time high, and congratulated the American diplomat for his contribution to the fact.

Kairidis also pointed out that the influx of undocumented migrants in the month of October dropped 42.06% compared to September, noting that this is the result of “an integrated and multi-leveled strategy to deal with irregular immigration and illegal trafficking.”

With Germany’s new ambassador, Kairidis highlighted the historical ties that bind the two countries together, in view of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ upcoming visit to Berlin.

He also stressed that Greece’s migration policy has started bearing fruit with a notable drop in arrivals of undocumented migrants on Greek shores.

Kairidis and Kindl reportedly agreed that it is necessary to pay special emphasis to legal migration in Europe, and to not repeat the mistakes that many European countries have made in the past in the management of migration.