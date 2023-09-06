Migration Min Has Series of Meetings with the Ambassadors of Italy, the Netherlands, Egypt and Bangladesh

Politics

ATHENS – Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis had a series of meetings with ambassadors to Greece on Wednesday to discuss migration issues.

The Ambassador of Italy to Greece Patrizia Falcinelli expressed her government’s high concern after finding that this year the undocumented migrant flow to Italy has doubled compared to 2022 noting her country’s readiness to cooperate with Greece on this crucial issue.

On his part, Kairidis referred to Turkiye’s role in the reduction of the migrant flows noting its duty to strengthen the checks and to apply those agreed for the returns.

Kairidis also met with the Dutch Ambassador to Greece Susanna Terstal with whom they praised the level of the bilateral cooperation in the sector of migration.

The minister referred to the operation of NGO’s in Greece and thanked the Ambassador for her country’s support in the issue of unaccompanied minors.

He also met with the Ambassador of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef. They both reaffirmed the strong will of their governments to implement the agreement between them on the employment of temporary workers in the farming sector that was signed in early 2023 by the assembly of the Greek parliament

Finally, Kairidis met with the Ambassador of Bangladesh Ashud Ahmed. They referred to the excellent relations between the two countries and exchanged views in terms of the implementation of the bilateral agreement on migration and mobilisation that was signed in February 2022.