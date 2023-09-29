Migration Min: Great Success for Greece – The EU Commission Further Supports the Country

Politics

ATHENS – EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Ylva Johansson, after her meeting with the Minister of Migration and Asylum, Dimitris Kairidis, on the sidelines of the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs in Brussels on Thursday pointed out that Greece’s challenges are challenges of the EU and reiterated the full support of the European Commission to Greece.

She also stated that the European Commission is ready to offer emergency funding to Greece to deal with the problem while underlining that European organisations, such as the European Asylum Service and Frontex, are ready to offer Greece additional specialized personnel and means.

In this way, the European Commission responds to the earlier rumor about the withdrawal of Frontex, proving its full understanding of the Greek positions and its practical support for Greece.

“This is a great success for Greece: clear support from the EU, funds and emergency aid and strengthening of the EU presence (not only Frontex is not leaving, it is staying and helping more),” the Minister of Migration and Asylum, Dimitris Kairidis, said in a post on platform X (former Twitter).