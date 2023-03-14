x

March 14, 2023

Migrant Boats Sink off Turkish Coast; At Least 4 Dead

March 14, 2023
By Associated Press
FILLE - Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two boats carrying dozens of migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean coast on Tuesday, drowning at least four people, Turkish media reports said.

The Turkish coast guard rescued 38 people and recovered the four bodies, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

It was not clear how many people were on the boats and coast guards were continuing to search off the coastal resort of Kusadasi for other possible survivors.

The rescued migrants were taken to hospitals to be treated for hyperthermia, private DHA news agency reported. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

Anadolu claimed that the boats carrying the migrants are believed to have been pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek authorities.

Turkey frequently accuses Greece of engaging in the illegal practice of pushbacks — summary deportations of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greece denies that, and in turn accuses Turkish authorities of directing migrant boats to Greek waters.

Thousands of people — mostly from the Middle East and Africa — try to reach the eastern Greek islands from Turkey every year, seeking a better life in the European Union.

FM Dendias Receives Call from Cavusoglu

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias received a phone call from Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who informed him on the positive outcome of Greece's request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi, according to a post on Twitter.

EU Court Says Greece Violated Human Rights of Convicted Statistician
Greece's Railways Ran Unsafe Since 2000, Safety Measures Undone

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

