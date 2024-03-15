x

March 15, 2024

Migrant Boat Sinks off Turkey’s Coast, Killing at Least 16 People

March 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Migration Frontex Greece
FILE - Migrants arrive with a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 16 people, officials said.

Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others were able to reach the shore by themselves, Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.

It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard was continuing to search the area, he said.

Aktas told the state-run Anadolu Agency that four of the dead were infants and children.

The migrants’ nationalities were not immediately known.

Ten coast guard boats and two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue mission, Anadolu reported. Several ambulances were on standby at a nearby port.

Although their numbers have declined in recent years, migrants mostly from the Middle East and Africa often leave Turkey to try to reach Greece in search of a better life in European countries. Some migrants leaving Turkey also attempt to sail to Italy.

The Turkish coast guard said it caught at least 93 migrants attempting to leave the Turkish coast on boats this week.

Colorado Snowstorm Closes Highways and Schools for a Second Day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there overnight into Friday.

NEW YORK – Artist and Kastoria native Lucas Samaras passed away at his home in Manhattan on March 7 at the age of 87, according to the New York Times, which noted that "his death, from complications of a fall, was announced by Arne Glimcher, the founder of Pace Gallery, which represented Samaras for more than five decades.

ATHENS - Greece's Interior Ministry General-Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis resigned and New Democracy's Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Nikos Theodoropoulos was dismissed over a data breach in which Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent emails to Diaspora voters.

