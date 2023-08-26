Micro-Algae Pasta for Sustainable and Nutritional Lunches

Food

‘Rich in protein’ foods is a new dietary trend. These types of foods tend to help health and fitness, weight management, and muscle building. In this context food producers are constantly searching for new sources of protein as alternatives to meat.

New proteins whose source is micro-algae have recently been introduced in the European market.

Strains of Arthrospira, commonly known as Spirulina and Chlorella, are cultivated micro-algae that are usually consumed as dried food. These food products started to have some fans a decade earlier, but their popularity has decreased dramatically in recent years. Farmers of these algae, however, found new methods to promote their products and created new niche markets of consumers.

Pasta production was the most common path producers travelled in order to go global. In a recent study, consumers were asked if they were willing to pay more for organic vegan brands of wheat pasta with algae protein – most of consumers from Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, and Spain were willing to pay. Why is that?

Besides nutritional benefits, there are other values in these kinds of products that trigger interest from consumers:

Nutritional Benefits: Algae are rich in various nutrients, including vitamins (i.e. B vitamins), minerals (i.e. iron, magnesium), and omega-3 fatty acids. Algae pasta may offer a unique and healthy alternative to traditional wheat-based pasta.

Sustainability: Algae cultivation generally requires fewer resources like water and land compared to traditional crops like wheat, can be grown in salty water or dirty water, and capture carbon dioxide during their growth, which is rapid, hence it is more sustainable

Gluten-Free: Algae pasta could be a suitable option for individuals with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease since it doesn’t contain gluten, which is found in wheat, barley, and rye.

The cons of Algae Pasta Products:

Limited Availability: Algae-based food products are not widely available. Finding algae pasta in local grocery stores might be challenging.

Taste and Texture: Algae pasta may have a different taste and texture compared to traditional wheat-based pasta.

Allergenic Concerns: While algae are generally considered safe, some individuals may be allergic to specific types of algae.

Cost: Algae-based products might be more expensive than traditional pasta due to factors such as limited production scales and higher production costs associated with algae cultivation.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.