Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night at Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia

Food

MYKONOS – Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia, hosts an unforgettable culinary experience on June 2, 9 PM, with its the Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night. This exclusive event will feature a degustation menu of savory and sweet masterpieces crafted by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs: flying in from France for one night only pâtissière [pastry chef] Gilles Marchal, and chef Alain Llorca, alongside our Apanemi chefs Jerome Serres, Giannis Baxevanis, and Antonia Konomi. Diners will indulge in an extraordinary fusion of French and Greek cuisine, set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Myconian windmills, and Theoxenia’s idyllic location.

Celebrate the art of fine dining as these multiple Michelin-starred chefs come together for a unique culinary experience, creating a gourmet adventure that promises to delight all the senses. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of culinary excellence in the heart of Mykonos at Theoxenia, a Member of Design Hotels by Marriott.

About the Chefs

A celebrated pastry chef, Gilles Marchal is known for his delicate and innovative desserts. With experience at prestigious establishments like Maison du Chocolat and Le Bristol Paris, Marchal has garnered numerous accolades for his creative approach to traditional French patisserie.

Alain Llorca is a Michelin-starred chef renowned for his exquisite Mediterranean cuisine. His restaurant, Alain Llorca, in the hills of Saint-Paul de Vence, France, showcases his mastery of flavors and dedication to using the finest local ingredients, earning him widespread acclaim in the culinary world.

Jerome Serres has been awarded a Michelin-star four times and has a reputation for culinary excellence and innovation. His extensive career includes leading roles in top restaurants across Europe, where he has consistently impressed with his refined techniques and passion for creating memorable dining experiences.

Giannis Baxevanis is a prominent figure in Greek gastronomy, celebrated for his inventive use of traditional Greek ingredients and modern culinary techniques. His work has earned him multiple awards and recognition as one of Greece’s top chefs, bringing a contemporary edge to classic Greek dishes.

Antonia Konomi is a rising star in the culinary scene, known for her creative fusion of Greek and Mediterranean flavors. Her innovative approach and dedication to sustainability have made her a standout chef, earning her praise from both critics and diners alike.

For more information and reservations, please contact Apanemi at Mykonos Theoxenia, Mykonos Town, 84600, Kato Mili, Greece, by phone: +30 22890 22230 or email: [email protected].

About Mykonos Theoxenia

This landmark hotel reimagines its premises to continue a five-star legacy that began in the swinging ‘60s. A domain protected by the Greek Ministry of Culture and a member of Design Hotels, Mykonos Theoxenia, surprises with elevated aesthetics grounded in its classic Greek soul. Colors resonate with the natural landscape, and sculptural shapes contribute to our luminous and welcoming atmosphere. We invite you to discover the essence and evocative simplicity of the Greek summer.