Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night at Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia

Celebrated pastry chef Gilles Marchal. (Photo: Courtesy of Apanemi Mykonos Theoxenia)
MYKONOS – Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia, hosts an unforgettable culinary experience on June 2, 9 PM, with its the Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night. This exclusive event will feature a degustation menu of savory and sweet masterpieces crafted by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs: flying in from France for one night only pâtissière [pastry chef] Gilles Marchal, and chef Alain Llorca, alongside our Apanemi chefs Jerome Serres, Giannis Baxevanis, and Antonia Konomi. Diners will indulge in an extraordinary fusion of French and Greek cuisine, set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Myconian windmills, and Theoxenia’s idyllic location.
Celebrate the art of fine dining as these multiple Michelin-starred chefs come together for a unique culinary experience, creating a gourmet adventure that promises to delight all the senses. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of culinary excellence in the heart of Mykonos at Theoxenia, a Member of Design Hotels by Marriott.
About the Chefs
A celebrated pastry chef, Gilles Marchal is known for his delicate and innovative desserts. With experience at prestigious establishments like Maison du Chocolat and Le Bristol Paris, Marchal has garnered numerous accolades for his creative approach to traditional French patisserie.
Alain Llorca is a Michelin-starred chef renowned for his exquisite Mediterranean cuisine. His restaurant, Alain Llorca, in the hills of Saint-Paul de Vence, France, showcases his mastery of flavors and dedication to using the finest local ingredients, earning him widespread acclaim in the culinary world.
Jerome Serres has been awarded a Michelin-star four times and has a reputation for culinary excellence and innovation. His extensive career includes leading roles in top restaurants across Europe, where he has consistently impressed with his refined techniques and passion for creating memorable dining experiences.
Giannis Baxevanis is a prominent figure in Greek gastronomy, celebrated for his inventive use of traditional Greek ingredients and modern culinary techniques. His work has earned him multiple awards and recognition as one of Greece’s top chefs, bringing a contemporary edge to classic Greek dishes.
Antonia Konomi is a rising star in the culinary scene, known for her creative fusion of Greek and Mediterranean flavors. Her innovative approach and dedication to sustainability have made her a standout chef, earning her praise from both critics and diners alike.
For more information and reservations, please contact Apanemi at Mykonos Theoxenia, Mykonos Town, 84600, Kato Mili, Greece, by phone: +30 22890 22230 or email: [email protected].
About Mykonos Theoxenia
This landmark hotel reimagines its premises to continue a five-star legacy that began in the swinging ‘60s. A domain protected by the Greek Ministry of Culture and a member of Design Hotels, Mykonos Theoxenia, surprises with elevated aesthetics grounded in its classic Greek soul. Colors resonate with the natural landscape, and sculptural shapes contribute to our luminous and welcoming atmosphere. We invite you to discover the essence and evocative simplicity of the Greek summer.
CHALKIDA, Greece - As Greece is pushing to rein in tax evaders - which no government has been able to do - the director and four employees at the Halkida tax office on the country’s second-biggest island of Evia, were arrested on bribery charges.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In