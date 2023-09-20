Michal Probierz Succeeds Fernando Santos as Coach of Poland’s National Soccer Team

International

Poland's new national soccer team coach Michal Probierz, right, and president of Poland's soccer federation, Cezary Kulesza, left, pose for a photo during a news conference following the appointment, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept.20, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — Michal Probierz has been appointed as coach of Poland, the president of the national soccer federation said on Wednesday.

Probierz, who is promoted from the under-21 team, takes over from Portuguese Fernando Santos.

Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group.

Santos, who led his native Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, was dismissed after almost nine months in the job.

“The Poland team coach is Michal Probierz,” federation president Cezary Kulesza wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is the best possible choice. I wish the new coach good luck.”

Probierz, who will be 51 on Sunday, previously coached a string of teams including Greek side Aris Salonika and Polish clubs Gornik Zabrze and Widzew Lodz.

A news conference with Kulesza and Probierz is due to take place in Warsaw at noon local time.

Poland is behind leader Albania, Czech Republic and Moldova in Euro Group E qualifying after losing three of its five games, despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Poland next plays rock-bottom Faroe Islands on Oct. 12.