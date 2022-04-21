Michael Psaros Speaks to TNH on His $11 Million Gift to Georgetown U.

General News

BOSTON – Michael Psaros and his family donated $11 million dollars to Georgetown University for the establishment of the ‘Psaros Center’ as The National Herald reported in last week’s edition.

In an interview, Mr. Psaros spoke about his gift and the Center:

TNH: Why did your family make an $11 million donation to the newly named Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University?

Psaros: My family is excited by the opportunity to give back to our country, which has provided us with such opportunity. We are at a pivotal moment as a country and in a time of profound change. The most challenging issues facing society can only be solved by having leaders in the private sector, the global capital markets, legislators, and regulators work together for the common good.

The intersection of business, finance, legislation, and regulation is policy. Financial policy impacts and often transforms not only the financial sector, business, and the global capital markets, but more broadly our society.

Georgetown University is the intellectual center of the most powerful city in the world. Because of its standing and credibility in Washington, Georgetown is uniquely positioned to provide unbiased, non-partisan, objective expertise to guide policy and practice – to make a constructive impact on America.

TNH: What is objective or mission of the Psaros Center

Psaros: The Psaros Center will convene leaders across the private and public sectors and act as an intellectual honest broker, a facilitator, and an educator. The Psaros Center will provide thought leadership that directly impacts financial policy now and in the future. The Psaros Center will be the go-to place for both practitioners, policy makers and journalists seeking unbiased expertise not only on Capitol Hill, but globally. The Psaros Center’s Distinguished Fellows and Visiting Fellows will provide expertise and thought leadership. The Psaros Center will capitalize on the formidable combination of the strength of Georgetown’s University’s McDonough School of Business, its extraordinary faculty, its leadership in finance, its undisputed leadership in public policy, and its standing in Washington DC.

No institution has the power to convene like Georgetown, as demonstrated by the Center’s remarkable conferences over the past decade in Washington, New York, and London.

The Psaros Center will engage graduate and undergraduate students seeking to strengthen global society at the intersection of finance and policy.

TNH: In addition to earning your BSBA in Finance from Georgetown University, what is your relationship with Georgetown University that led you to making this significant gift?

Psaros: I serve on the Board of Directors at Georgetown University and as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Advisors of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. My son graduated from the University last year.

My family created the ‘The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy, Endowed by the Michael Psaros Family’ in 2021.

My wife and I created ‘The Michael and Robin Psaros Endowed Chair in Business Administration’ at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in 2013.

My family also donated the new Orthodox Iconostasis and Icons in Copley Crypt on campus that were blessed by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on his Apostolic trip to the U.S. in October 2021. I am proud that the oldest and most prestigious Catholic University in the U.S. asked me to donate the Icons and Iconostasis a few years ago – an extraordinary ecumenical act by Georgetown.