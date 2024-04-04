x

Michael Mina Closing San Francisco’s Greek Restaurant Estiatorio Ornos

April 4, 2024
By The National Herald
https://www.michaelmina.net/
Photo: https://www.michaelmina.net/

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca – Michelin-starred Egyptian celebrity chef Michael Mina will shut down his Greek upscale restaurant Estiatorio Ornos in San Francisco on April 11 after deciding not to renew the lease, the eatery known for its seafood.

“Thank you to our team and guests who have made this such a special place,” a statement from the restaurant group said, reported The San Francisco Chronicle, the eatery having been called Michael Mina, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/food/restaurants/article/estiatorio-ornos-michael-mina-closing-19383494.php

It was also the landmark restaurant Aqua, where Mina started as a line cook before gaining fame and moving toward Greek cuisine, making Estiatorio Ornos known for fresh seafood dishes and fish flown in overnight from the Aegean Sea.

It also featured a “fish sommelier” who wheeled around a fish display cart, offering explanations and suggesting preparations, from simply grilled to fried inside a flaky phyllo crust. It opened in collaboration with  Las Vegas chefs Girair Goumroian and Nikolaos Georgousis, of popular Greek restaurant Meraki fame, and Daniela Vergara, former executive chef at Trailblazer Tavern.

