x

August 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

MFA Spokesperson on Croatian President’s Statements: Greece Operates under Rule of Law

August 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The governments of Greece and Croatia have been in touch from the very start over the management of the situation developed after the tragic murder of a Greek football fan, Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Stratos Efthymiou said on Tuesday.

Efthymiou was responding to a press question on recent statements by the president of Croatia questioning the detention of Croatian football fans involved in the incidents at Nea Filadelphia on August 7 before an AEK-Dinamo Zagreb game.

Greece operates under rule of law, he said, and justice, which is independent, will rule on the case objectively and without taking sides, respecting the fundamental rights of any current detainees.

Efthymiou also asserted that the Greek state always guarantees the application of laws and the physical safety of whoever serves in jails. “Any statements that distort reality are not helpful under current circumstances,” he underlined.

RELATED

Society
Foreign Nationals Arrested after Trying to Board Flights to Italy and Germany with Fake Documents

ATHENS - A total of nine foreign nationals were arrested during the last few days while trying to illegally board international flights at the Zakynthos and Cephalonia airports.

Society
Polyester Boat Burns and Sinks off Zakynthos; Five British Passengers Well
Society
Indian Premier Modi Sees Greek Port Piraeus Gateway to Europe

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.