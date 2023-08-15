MFA Spokesperson on Croatian President’s Statements: Greece Operates under Rule of Law

Politics

ATHENS – The governments of Greece and Croatia have been in touch from the very start over the management of the situation developed after the tragic murder of a Greek football fan, Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Stratos Efthymiou said on Tuesday.

Efthymiou was responding to a press question on recent statements by the president of Croatia questioning the detention of Croatian football fans involved in the incidents at Nea Filadelphia on August 7 before an AEK-Dinamo Zagreb game.

Greece operates under rule of law, he said, and justice, which is independent, will rule on the case objectively and without taking sides, respecting the fundamental rights of any current detainees.

Efthymiou also asserted that the Greek state always guarantees the application of laws and the physical safety of whoever serves in jails. “Any statements that distort reality are not helpful under current circumstances,” he underlined.