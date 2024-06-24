x

June 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 92ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

SPORTS

Mexico Beats Jamaica 1-0 in Copa America Opener on Gerardo Arteaga’s 69th-Minute Goal

June 23, 2024
By Associated Press
arteaga
Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON  — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

Competing as a guest in South America’s championship for the 11th time, Mexico dominated the match and scored on its 17th shot.

Joel Latibeaudiere’s weak headed clearance went to Luis Romo, who controlled the ball off a thigh and passed to Arteaga. His left-foot shot beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and went inside the far post for his second goal in 25 international appearances.

“The idea was to empower some players who were called before but didn’t have the minutes to shine,” Mexico coach Jaime Lozano said through an interpreter. “Today was Arteaga’s turn, but we have a set of other players who are adding minutes at the top level. That’s what we had in mind when we made the roster.”

Michail Antonio appeared to put Jamaica ahead with a short-range header in the 50th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside following a video review.

“A fraction offside,” Jamaica coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said. “I’ve seen it again, and it was correct.”

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez left in the 30th minute following a left hamstring injury and was replaced by Romo.

“Regarding Edson, we are going to wait,” Lozano said. “He’s going to see what he has and take some images. We don’t want to risk it. He felt something in his leg.”

Lozano said it was going to be a couple days before they would know the severity of the injury.

“I think it has been our motto for this summer – together and unity,” Lozano said. “It’s not easy to overcome your captain being removed from the field, but I felt they responded fast. We suffered a bit more than we needed to suffer.”

Lozano said the turf did not play a factor in the game.

Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B match. Mexico plays Venezuela at Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, when Jamaica faces Ecuador at Las Vegas. The group finishes on June 30, when Mexico plays Ecuador at Glendale, Arizona, and Jamaica faces Venezuela at Austin, Texas.

El Tri reached the semifinals in 1997, 1999 and 2007. The Reggae Boyz are 0-7 in the tournament following group-stage elimination in 2015 and 2016.

“We fought until the end,” Hallgrímsson said. “I’m proud of the players. We gave them a tough match, and in the end, I was hoping, and I thought we deserved to score one, get something out of this game. … Overall, quite happy with how the game played out. Of course, unhappy with losing.”

Before a crowd of 53,763 at NRG Stadium, Mexico wore red, green and black jerseys patterned after folk art.

El Tri has not lost to Jamaica since a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

RELATED

SPORTS
Germany Gets Late Goal to Draw 1-1 with Switzerland and Finish Top of Euro 2024 Group

FRANKFURT, Germany  — They all jumped for the ball in a frantic late push for the goal that would save Germany from its first loss at the European Championship, against an impressive Switzerland team.

SPORTS
Hungary Snatches 1-0 Win over Scotland to Leave it with Chance of Making Last 16 at Euro 2024
SPORTS
De Bruyne Crowns Belgium’s 2-0 Win over Romania To Get Euro 2024 Campaign on Track

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

HOUSTON  — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's center-right leader secured parliamentary approval to lead a new coalition government in a vote late Sunday.

JERUSALEM — Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of launching a “coordinated attack” on the Christian presence in the Holy Land by initiating tax proceedings against them.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.