March 25, 2023

Mexico Ηopes to Ηost Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040

March 25, 2023
By Associated Press
OLY Paris 2024 Ticketing Trouble
FILE - The Olympic rings are seen on the Place du Trocadero that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, after the vote in Lima, Peru, awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, in Paris, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required.

Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.

Mexico City hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Mexican Olympic Committee president María José Alcalá met Friday with IOC president Thomas Bach. Ebrard delivered a letter of intent to Bach.

A city or region wasn’t specified but Ebrard and Alcalá said a committee would be formed to support the initiative.

Last October, International Olympic Committee director general Christophe De Kepper said they were talking to “10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents” regarding potential candidacies for future Summer Games. The 2036 edition is the next available to be awarded.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

