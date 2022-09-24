Metropolitan Symeon of Nea Smyrni Speaks about the Smyrna Commemorations

From a Christmas event at the Metropolis of Nea Smyrni. Shown is His Eminence Metropolitan Symeon holding a small child. (Photo: Metropolis of Nea Smyrni)
Hundreds if not thousands Hellenes from Smyrna uprooted during its catastrophe during the time of the genocides went to a part of Athens which was named Nea Smyrni – New Smyrna, bringing with them their most valuable treasures, their Orthodox faith and their Hellenic culture.
That is how the Metropolis of Nea Smyrni was established in Athens and generally in the Church of Greece. The Metropolis today is blessed to have as its archpastor and teacher in faith His Eminence Metropolitan Simeon, a hierarch with prudence and ecclesiastical ethos. Metropolitan Symeon understands very well the pains and the sufferings of those refugees because he comes from the island of Lesvos, which had also received thousands from Smyrna and the rest of Asia Minor.
His Eminence spoke to The National Herald about the catastrophe of Smyrna and its rejuvenation in Nea Smyrni in Athens.
TNH: Your Eminence, How do you feel about being the archpastor of the Metropolis of Nea Smyrni?
Metropolitan Symeon: My ties with the municipality of Nea Smyrni are very old. After the Second World War, so great was the number of Lesvians – people from the island of Lesvos (also known as Mytilene) – that settled in Nea Smyrni, that an area of the town was characteristically named ‘Mytileneika’.
After my graduation from the 1st All Boys High School of Mytilene, I came to Nea Smyrni, where my mother’s sisters lived, in order to prepare myself for the entrance examinations of the School of Theology at the University of Athens (as in those days every School had its own set of entrance examinations).
My acquaintance with the late Chrysostom Voultso, first Metropolitan of Nea Smyrni (1974-1986), at the theological boarding school of the Apostoliki Diakonia of the Church of Greece (where I stayed and he was the director thereof), led to my transfer in 1979 as Preacher from the Metropolis of Hydra to the Metropolis of Nea Smyrni. From that time – aside from the three years I spent in France for my doctoral studies – and for the next 23 years I served as a Preacher of the then-united Metropolis of Nea Smyrni.
In October 2002, with the passing on of my predecessor Agathaggelos and the formation of the Metropolis of Glyfada, I was elected third Metropolitan of Nea Smyrni. The desire of the people was after all to appoint me their bishop, since the territory, the clergy, and the faithful of the Metropolis were all familiar to me.
Being from Mytilene, an island so close and so connected to the coasts of Asia Minor, as well as my many years of ministry as a Preacher in Nea Smyrni, contributed to my love for the suburb, its history, and its people. I acquired in some way a refugee consciousness. After all, everything here in Nea Smyrni – its churches, its schools, its squares, and its streets – remind one of the unforgettable and greatly mourned Smyrni.
TNH: How can someone explain what happened in the Catastrophe, the burning of Smyrna and the Christian genocide in Asia Minor, all the inhumane Turkish atrocities?
Metr. Symeon: This year’s 100-year anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe revives in our memory all those tragic events that ended in the destruction of blossoming Hellenism in Asia Minor and the violent uprooting of our Christian brothers from their ancient ancestral homes. Sadly the Asia Minor Catastrophe surpasses in terms of its tragic consequences even the fall of Constantinople. The destruction of Smyrni, the martyrdom of its Metropolitan saint Chrysostom, the burning of the city and the shocking events that took place on the city’s waterfront, are certainly the most tragic and painful moments of the Asia Minor Catastrophe.
All that preceded, all that occurred, and all that followed the Catastrophe are the subject of study by historians, and not only. Much has been written and certainly even more will be written in the future. However, as Christians we believe that history is ultimately directed by God and nothing happens without Him allowing it. For what reasons? For what purpose? These questions are difficult for us as people to answer. We give ourselves over to and entrust our lives in God’s hands, striving to the extent that each is able, so that His kingdom may come in the world, and that His will may be done on Earth, as it is in heaven (Matthew 6:10).
TNH: And we are talking that an historic crime that took place only one hundred years ago.
Metr. Symeon: Time is ‘swift-winged’, as the poets would say. Last year we celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, a joyous anniversary for our nation. This year Hellenism worldwide is called upon to remember the tragic events of the Asia Minor Catastrophe on the occasion of its 100 year anniversary. An anniversary of pain and sorrow for all Hellenes, but more so for those of refugee origin who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances, who left behind the graves of their ancestors, and those who died in unknown locations ‒ unburied and unwept for ...
As is wisely said, time is a great healer. It closes wounds and soothes every kind of pain. This also happens with the pain of a refugee. Moreover, all the refugees who came at that time of persecution have left this present life. The memories of their accounts to their children and grandchildren however remain alive. Fortunately, many of these recollections have been saved and since they have been published in the form of books, they occupy a special place in Modern Greek literature.
TNH: Your Eminence, what should we know about the refugees from Smyrna?
TNH: Would you talk to us about the events you have programmed in your Metropolis in commemoration of Smyrna?
Metr. Symeon: In my humble opinion, the centenary of the Asia Minor Disaster is not suitable for fairs and festivals. It is the anniversary of tragic events, of a true catastrophe. What is required is the cultivation of memory – for young people and especially our children to learn that the roots of this city, its very existence in the territory of Attica, is due to the unforgettable and greatly mourned Capital of Ionia, our Smyrni, whose history and spiritual heritage we must know and recall.
The Municipality, the Estia Neas Smyrnis, the Evangelical School, Leonteio High School, and of course our Metropolis with its Sunday Schools, have planned various events during the course of this year. On September 10 and 11 we did a public Memorial Service at the city’s Cemetery and an official celebration of the memory of the holy hieromartyr Chrysostom of Smyrni and his companions at our Holy Metropolitan Church of saint Fotini.
TNH: What would you like to say about your birthplace, Mytilini, which opened its heart and arms and embraced thousands of refugees from Smyrna and Asia Minor?
Metr. Symeon: As a child, I remember hearing many stories about Smyrni and Ionia from my fellow villagers. Some were born there and came with the persecution, others moved there to find work. Our island as a whole was closely connected with Smyrni on many levels. For this reason – also because of the proximity – it received many refugees, many of whom stayed on the island. Others later moved to various parts of mainland Greece.
TNH: Have you visited Smyrna?
Metr. Symeon: I visited Smyrni for the first time in 1985, led by the first Metropolitan of Nea Smyrni Chrysostomos along with 150 Christians from our Metropolis, many of whom were born in Smyrni. Unforgettable moments full of emotion...
A second time, now as bishop, again as head of a large pilgrimage, we started from Smyrni and reached Cappadocia.
The third time was in 2020 when I was invited by his Eminence Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrni to celebrate the memory of the holy hieromartyr Polycarp, Bishop of Smyrni.
TNH: Do you worry today about the hostile rhetoric and threats of Turkey against Greece?
Metr. Symeon: With our neighboring country, we have and will continue to have many problems. Due to its size and geopolitical position, it constantly puts forward new claims and behaves threateningly. The occasional tension in our relations not only causes concern, but also hinders the development of our country and the well-being of our people. The same applies to the Turkish people, with whom we could coexist peacefully, turning the page in our history. Unfortunately, the Cyprus issue constitutes an open wound for us and I do not see an easy way in which a solution could be found, and the wound closed.
TNH: What are the people – especially the younger ones – telling you about the Orthodox Faith and Church?
Metr. Symeon: Although it is obvious that people are turning towards religion and faith in general, this does not seem to apply when it comes to their stance towards the Church. The contemporary pace of life permeated by materialistic perceptions prevent many people from crossing the door of the Church. Certainly many of us Shepherds of the Church are unable to respond to the questionings and the concerns of our time. However, we must not forget that the Gospel is demanding. The way of Christ and the life of the Church is not an easy matter, and as people of today, we seek that which is easy and pleasant.
TNH: What are your thoughts about the Omogenia of America?
Metr. Symeon: The Omogenia of America, with its presence and achievements makes us nationally proud, and our small country expects a lot from it. At the same time, the homogeneity is [rooted in the] Church. An Orthodox Church is called upon to preserve the authenticity of the faith and to radiate the Orthodox spiritual experience in a difficult environment.
