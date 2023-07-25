Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago Spoke in Constantinople with Boldness and Dynamism according to the Confidential Report

Community

BOSTON – Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago spoke with boldness and frankness before Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the meeting on April 5, 2023 of the Hierarchy of the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America at the Phanar, where Archbishop Elpidophoros was also present. The third part of the report is revealed in this article by The National Herald.

The report states that “Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago argued that the whole issue of the revision of the Charter has [become] exhausted and proposed a slowdown in the process to determine what actually needs revision in the current Charter. He stressed that during the recent Archdiocesan Clergy-Laity Congress (July 2022), members of the Patriarchal Delegation posed the question to the Eparchial Synod whether they desired a total or partial revision of the Charter, and the Eparchial Synod responded [by asking for a partial revision], while the Archbishop America, however, recommends a total revision.”

In another part of the report, it is stated that “regarding the issue of establishing an age limit for the hierarchs, Metropolitan Nathanael agreed with Metropolitan of San Francisco that it falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Mother Church. He even questioned how such a regulation could be established for only one Eparchy of the Throne. However, he applauded the proposal for including a provision in the Charter regarding the process of determining the incapacity of an Hierarch to perform his duties.”

Regarding Archbishop Elpidophoros’ proposal for a ‘triple commemoration’ of hierarchs in the Holy Services, including the Divine Liturgy, the report states the following: “Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago characterized the proposal for double or triple commemoration as incomprehensible and uncanonical, but he acknowledged that it was his mistake, due to ignorance, for not commemorating… during the Great Entrance, the name of the Archbishop of America in violation of a relevant provision of the current Charter.”

Finally, regarding Archbishop Elpidophoros’ proposal to abolish the metropolises and replace them with districts, Metropolitan Nathanael disagreed with the assessment made by the Archbishop of America describing the current administrative system as a product of the weak position in which the Ecumenical Patriarchate found itself after the resignation of Archbishop Spyridon.

According to Metropolitan Nathanael, such an approach constitutes a disregard not only for the wisdom of the Mother Church to find better solutions according to the circumstances but also, worse still, for the role of the Holy Spirit in guiding the affairs of the Church. Metropolitan Nathanael expressed the opinion that during the twenty years of the functioning of the Metropolitan System, it has proven to be efficient. He also characterized the Holy Archdiocese of America as strong and capable today.

Metropolitan Nathanael also spoke regarding the specific proposal for the election of the current Metropolitans of the Archdiocese of America as Metropolitans of historic sees of Asia Minor, Pontus, and Eastern Thrace, and the assignment of the duties of the Overseer to them in the transformed Archdiocesan Region of the former Metropolises. He emphasized that the Holy and Sacred Synod [in Constantinople] elected him [the Archbishop of America] to be a Shepherd and not a Regional Overseer (Περιφερειάρχης). For this reason, he cannot accept the proposal as it affects his own position as a hierarch, with which the assignment of certain administrative or managerial duties to the Metropolis for which he was elected by the Holy and Sacred Synod is in no way compatible.

Regarding the Metropolis of New Jersey, the report also includes the following: “In conclusion, Metropolitan Nathanael questioned why the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey continues to function in a vacant state, in violation of the relevant provision of the Charter, despite the complete reinstatement of the current Charter. In response, the Archbishop of America emphasized that the non-compliance with the current Charter was acknowledged by Metropolitan Nathanael himself, who until recently did not commemorate the Archbishop during the Great Entrance, in violation of the relevant Charter provision. He further added that the Charter is violated against the common consent of all members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, every time it is convened, despite the fact that this is not provided for under the current Charter.”

At this point, Metropolitan Nathanael observed that the Charter grants the Archbishop of America the flexibility to convene the Eparchial Synod whenever he desires. “Extraordinarily,” clarified Archbishop Elpidophoros, who further supported his argument by emphasizing that the Church always finds a way to invest a current state of affairs with validity. The term in Orthodox ecclesiology is ‘economy’ (οικονομία). As the Archbishop of America mentioned, by economy, the Metropolitans commemorate the name of the Ecumenical Patriarch, and they do well! However, proper practice requires that the Metropolitans commemorate the First of the Synod, that is, in this case, the name of the Archbishop of America. He reiterated his proposal for not only commemorating the Archbishop of America according to proper practice, but also the Ecumenical Patriarch, so that his name is heard and becomes known everywhere in the United States.

In relation to the Metropolis of New Jersey, His Holiness reminded those present that it was established by the late Archbishop Iakovos for his spiritual son, Metropolitan Silas of blessed memory. Archbishop Elpidophoros mentioned that during the tenure of Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey, now Metropolitan of Sardis, the clergy of the Metropolis of New Jersey were note permitted to go to the Direct Archdiocesan District, nor were the clergy of the latter granted permission to enter the Metropolis of New Jersey.