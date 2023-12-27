Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago Speaks about His Famous Cousin Vasilis Karras

Community

The late Vasilis Karras with his cousin, Eirini Symeonidis, the mother of Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago. (Photos provided by Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago)

BOSTON – Metropolitan Nathaneal of Chicago spoke to The National Herald about his cousin, Vasilis Karras, one of Greece’s greatest folk singers, who passed away a few days ago. The funeral service was held at the Church of Aghia Sophia in Thessaloniki and was attended by thousands of friends and fans from various parts of Greece. His burial, according to his wishes, took place on December 27th in his village, Kokkinochori Eleftheroupolis.

Speaking about their relationship, Metropolitan Nathanael said, “my grandfather and his grandfather were brothers. Essentially he was first cousin of my mother and second cousin with me.”

They last met in October 2023, when Metropolitan Nathanael visited Thessaloniki after a pilgrimage to Mount Athos. He saw him in the hospital, and despite his illness, Vasilis Karras remained optimistic and happy.

During their meeting, they discussed various topics, but what stood out for Metropolitan Nathanael was Karras’ deep love. He recalled, “he had great love in his heart. We talked about old relatives, some old family matters, and he told me, ‘Now, the only thing that remains within me is love. I want nothing else, I need nothing else.'”

Metropolitan Nathanael added that despite Vasilis Karras’ extensive travels and fame, he desired love, had great faith in Christ, and loved the Church of St. Nestor nave in his village.

Metropolitan Nathanael admired Karras for returning to his roots after leaving the music scene, becoming a simple farmer who cherished rural traditions and family bonds. He emphasized that, “we admired him because he had seen it all, knew everyone, but wanted to return to his roots.”

Karras is buried in the same cemetery as Metropolitan Nathanael’s father, Vasilios Symeonidis. When asked if they met during summer visits to their village, Metropolitan Nathanael said they would occasionally see each other. Karras had a small property where he built a house, spending time with friends. The Metropolitan mentioned that in Thessaloniki they would see him at concerts.

Regarding Karras’ feelings about Metropolitan Nathanael becoming a hierarch, he said, “he was proud and would say with pride, ‘look at what Kokkinochori produced – a singer and a bishop.’ He always emphasized our roots in the village.”

Metropolitan Nathanael added that Karras “was a very genuine person. When you saw him, you saw the man, not the celebrity. He could talk to anyone, whether they were prominent with titles or someone from the village; for Vasilis, they were the same. He greatly helped the village and its people. I remember he provided us with a Children’s Playground when we were little, and I enjoyed that summer so much.”