Metropolitan Nathanael Celebrates the Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs

CHICAGO – His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael celebrated the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Three Hierarchs – St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom – at St. John the Baptist Church in Des Plaines, IL. In addition to venerating these Church Fathers for their theological contributions and spiritual wisdom, the feast day also highlights the importance of Greek Letters and Christian Formation.

Children of the parish’s Guardian Angel Orthodox School delivered a presentation on the Three Hierarchs and later enjoyed fellowship with 8th-grade students from the Koraes Parochial School of Sts. Constantine and Helen of Palos Hills, IL, as well as the Hellenic American Academy. After the service, the children joined Metropolitan Nathanael for brunch and shared their ideas and hopes for the Church. The Metropolis already is hard at work to realize one key suggestion: that students across all parochial schools in Chicago do more together.