February 9, 2024

Metropolitan Nathanael Celebrates the Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs

February 9, 2024
By The National Herald
ΝΑΘΑΝΑΗΛ-ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ-ΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΑ-3-scaled
Metropolitan Nathanael with educators of the Greek Schools. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Chicago)

CHICAGO – His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael celebrated the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Three Hierarchs – St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom – at St. John the Baptist Church in Des Plaines, IL. In addition to venerating these Church Fathers for their theological contributions and spiritual wisdom, the feast day also highlights the importance of Greek Letters and Christian Formation.

Children of the parish’s Guardian Angel Orthodox School delivered a presentation on the Three Hierarchs and later enjoyed fellowship with 8th-grade students from the Koraes Parochial School of Sts. Constantine and Helen of Palos Hills, IL, as well as the Hellenic American Academy. After the service, the children joined Metropolitan Nathanael for brunch and shared their ideas and hopes for the Church. The Metropolis already is hard at work to realize one key suggestion: that students across all parochial schools in Chicago do more together.

Metropolitan Nathanael having lunch with students of the Greek schools. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Chicago)
A commemorative photo from the celebration of the Three Hierarchs and Greek Letters. Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago is seen with students of Greek Schools at St. Basil’s church in Des Plaines, IL. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Chicago)

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS - Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

TOKYO — Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday.

NEW YORK — The confrontation begins with police officers ordering a group of migrants to leave a bustling Times Square block.

According to a Maximize Market Research report, the global mushroom market is projected to reach $105.

