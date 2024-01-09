Metropolitan Methodios Recuperating after Successful Surgery

Church

BOSTON – Metropolitan Methodios of Boston is recovering at his home after successful surgery on the lower part of the spinal column. The procedure, known as lamina, took place at a Boston hospital.

According to an update sent to the clergy of the Metropolis of Boston by the chancellor, Protopresbyter Fr. Theodore Barbas, “thanks be to God, the surgery was very successful.”

In a recent update to the priests on Sunday, January 7, Father Theodore Barbas wrote, that “we are pleased to share with you the good news of our Metropolitan’s progress following his back surgery earlier this week. His Eminence returned home today on the Feast of Epiphany and is feeling very well. He is beginning an aggressive course of daily physical therapy to build his strength and regain full mobility. The surgery was a success, and his pain has already reduced dramatically.

The Metropolitan conveys his appreciation and gratitude for your prayers and for your loving outreach of care and good wishes. He looks forward to being with us all soon and he especially looks forward to his Archpastoral visits to your Communities. Extending the love, appreciation, and blessings of Metropolitan Methodios to you and your families.”

As reported by The National Herald, Metropolitan Methodios had been suffering in recent months due to an issue with the sciatic nerve, causing pain and difficulty in walking, which has now been alleviated through the surgery.

Metropolitan Methodios said to TNH, “thanks be to God, everything went very well with the surgery, and now I am recovering at home, where I will undergo physical therapy as prescribed and required in similar cases.”

He also mentioned, “the pain that troubled me in recent months has almost disappeared, and everything is going well.”

He emphasized, “I have no words to thank my caring physician and excellent person, Dr. Efstathios Papavasileiou, for his great love and care for my health and the successful surgery. I will be forever grateful to him. Also, I thank very much his dedicated collaborators and assistants.”

He also said, “thank you to all the brother priests for their prayers, to the good friends who supported me with their calls, wishes, and messages, and I pray that God grants them and their families robust health and all His blessings for the New Year and throughout their lives.”