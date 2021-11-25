x

November 25, 2021

Church

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Speaks to TNH

November 25, 2021
By Theodore Kalmoukos
methodios-1_19_389149_type13283
His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston. (Photo Metropolis of Boston/Areti Bratsis(

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine. The National Herald had reported two more hierarchs contracted the virus, Archbishop Demetrios, formerly of America and Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver. All three have been completely cured and continue their ministries.

Metropolitan Methodios spoke to TNH about the unexpected health adventure with the COVID-19 virus. Asked how he felt, he said, “thank God I am feeling better every day.” He added, “thank God I had taken the two Moderna vaccines. I had planned to get the third booster shot upon returning from a New York but grew ill before being able to arrange for an appointment.”

He said, “I believe I was one of several people who grew ill in New York at the various activities of the Archons and the St. Nicholas event.”

When asked to describe the symptoms, the medical treatment he received, and generally about the experience, he replied by saying that “my symptoms were the usual – feeling very tired, loss of taste and smell, coughing and congestion, etc.” He said, “I felt much better after receiving antibody intervention therapy at home.”

When asked if he had some advice to give to the priests and the congregants at the parishes of the Metropolis of Boston, he said, “I would strongly suggest to all clergy and laity to follow the directives of their doctors to combat this deadly virus.” He also said, “to the best of my knowledge no priest has refused to be vaccinated… unfortunately at the beginning of the pandemic two of our priests died who were suffering from other illness. We also mourn the deaths of several faithful laymen who died over the last two years who were victims of this pandemic.”

