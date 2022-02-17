x

February 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

World

Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon Visits Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΜΑΑΝΟΥΗΛ-ΑΝΤΙΟΧΕΙΑΣ-ΙΩΑΝΝΗ-1
His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon with His Beatitude Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch. (Photo: Patriarchate of Antioch)

BALAMAND, LEBANON – His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon visited His Beatitude Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch at his patriarchal residence in Balamand Lebanon.  Among issues discussed were the uncanonical; “invasion” of the Church of Russia to the jurisdiction of the ancient Patriarch of Alexandria.

Metropolitan Emmanuel delivered a letter of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew inviting Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch to participate in a Synaxis of the ancient (πρεσβυγενή) Patriarchates to be convened before Holy Week at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Phanar.

From the meeting between His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Geron of Chalcedon with His Beatitude Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch. Shown are Metropolitans Elias Kfoury of Tyre and Sidon and Ephraim Kyriakos of Tripoli and Koura. (Photo: Patriarchate of Antioch)

The Patriarchate of Antioch issued the following announcement:

“His Beatitude John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, received His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, envoy of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, at the patriarchal residence in Balamand. The Elder Metropolitan carried an invitation to participate in the meeting of the four Apostolic Patriarchates, proposed to be held before the Great Lent and Holy Week in Constantinople, to discuss the issues facing the Orthodox Church. The meeting raised the discussion about the historical relations uniting the Churches of Antioch and Constantinople, as well as the overall emerging issues.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Elias Kfoury (Tyre and Sidon) and Ephraim Kyriakos (Tripoli and Koura).”

RELATED

Church
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Calls for Peace in Ukraine

CONSTANTINOPLE - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appealed to all the parties involved to "follow the path of dialogue so that peace, stability and justice can prevail in Ukraine," during his sermon after the Sunday service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Fanar, Istanbul.

Church
New Documentary on Patriarch Bartholomew Premieres February 10, 2022
Church
Patriarch Theodoros Honors Fr. Alexander  Karloutsos

Top Stories

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: A Pledge to Keep Communication Channels with Russia Open

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings