x

June 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

Church

Metropolitan Constantine of Denver is Enthroned

June 24, 2024
By The National Herald
denver-constantine
Young girls welcomed their new Metropolitan Constantine of Denver with rose petals.Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

DENVER – His Eminence Metropolitan Constantine of Denver was enthroned on Saturday June 22 at the Assumption Cathedral in Denver, CO. The Patriarchal Representative was Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa from the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of North America. Hierarchs witnessing the momentous service were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch; Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, Locum Tenens for the Metropolis of Denver; Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh; Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey; Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos; National Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia; Bishop Thomas, Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America; Bishop Andrei from the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America; Cardinal James Francis Stafford, Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Denver; Bishop Peter Eaton, Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida; Chancellor of the Metropolis of Denver Rev. Fr. Louis J. Christopulos; Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey Archimandrite V. Rev. Fr. Nektarios Cottros, Metropolitan Constanine’s family, and many clergy and faithful from across the country.

Following the recommendation of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America through the process of the ‘triprosopon’ (three person ballot ballot), the Holy Synod in Constantinople, presided by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, elected then-Bishop Constantine of Sassima as Metropolitan of Denver on May 17. He succeeds Metropolitan Isaiah, who recently retired after serving the Metropolis since 1982, and as Bishop and Metropolitan since 2002.

The time-honored and majestic enthronement ceremony was attended by hundreds who exclaimed, “Axios!” – he is worthy! – and offered prayers and good wishes for the new Metropolitan to serve the Metropolis for many years.

Addressing Metropolitan Constantine, Archbishop Elpidophoros remarked:

“Now, you arise from the work of an Assistant Bishop to that of a ruling Metropolitan of the God-Protected Metropolis of Denver, within the Holy Eparchy of the Archdiocese of America. You are the one who will decide many critical things that will affect your clergy, your faithful, and will give a character and flavor to the atmosphere of the Metropolis.

“You have assumed the leadership of the largest Metropolis, in terms of square miles, and the smallest Metropolis, in terms of numbers of faithful. It is a challenge which I know you are more than capable of shouldering, for you have served here since your elevation to the episcopacy, in October of 2022. Your natural gifts and your episcopal experience will guide you aright as your lead this flock. And remember, the Shepherd leads from the back of the flock, watching all his sheep until they are safely inside the sheepfold. Stay with them. Remain with them. Abide with them – in their triumphs and their defeats; in their advances and their withdrawals; in their joys and in their sorrows. Be their shepherd and guide them aright, in the narrow ways of the Lord, because truth is always more difficult than falsehood, compassion more strenuous than neglect, and love more demanding than hatred.

“This is the ministry of a true pastor, a shepherd who is willing to sacrifice even his life for the sheep. You have our unconditional support and love, and of all your brothers on the Holy Eparchial Synod, where you shall now add your eloquence and wisdom.”

Metropolitan Constantine of Denver on the archieratical throne at the Assumption Cathedral of Denver. Show are Patriarchal representative Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa and Archbishop Elpidophoros. Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

Upon his Enthronement, the Metropolitan remarked:

“Your Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, I thank you, from the depths of my heart, for your encouragement, perseverance, love, and care for me. On behalf of myself, and the entire Metropolis of Denver, we keep you in our prayers as you celebrate today the fifth anniversary of your enthronement, Axios! May our Lord guide you in all things.

“Having that understanding of my Hierarchal ministry, the first being the Liturgical worship, it is through that path that leads us towards His salvation. Not at any time can we be relaxed in any of these circumstances but strengthened in all things. We are a powerful voice in worship, not an ancient faith, but a continual faith that is unchanging, unadulterated, and what we know to be true. Even in the most difficult times, we find that strength to continue in what God calls us – to be good and faithful servants. Spreading the word of Christ to all, and those waiting to hear of the Good News of Christ is paramount. We cannot be afraid, but rather strengthened. Our lives today compel us to be empowered by faith, and it is not done just in a singular expression, but always ready and prepared to be those examples of what it means to be an Orthodox Christian. No matter where we find an Orthodox Church – whether in the Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains, or by the warm air of the Gulf of Mexico, our churches are home. For myself, having the blessing already to visit all of the parishes within our sacred Metropolis, I rejoice in seeing how God is working. Our people have banded together under the Banner of our Lord, work diligently to keep our churches thriving, and under the guidance of their priests, to worship our Lord. His love for His people is immense, and we are witnesses of this very alive faith.

Part of the congregation at the Assumption Cathedral of Denver during Metropolitan Constantine’s enthronement. Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

“Our Metropolis of Denver has a wonderful future. We have parishes in some remote areas, along with the big cities that are thriving. I am proud to say, and with confidence, that our churches are growing. Parishes in towns that became decimated when the economy changed are on the upswing. People are finding the faith, or they are reverting back to what they knew. Each community has shown the manifestation of our Lord in bringing our faithful closer to Christ. Youth are in church, accepting leadership positions, and bringing their friends and family back. Folks who left the church for whatever reason are returning, and it is our priests who are using technology and personal contact to interact and communicate with our faithful. The time is now to plant ourselves firmly in this soil that is waiting to be tilled to, God-willing, continue to strengthen as a Body of Christ. I am committed to serving our faithful.”

It is noted here that a few days prior to his enthronement, Metropolitan Constantine’s brother John died. He said in his enthronement speech that “we will be traveling to Mobile for the funeral on Tuesday of our brother and I am convinced that he held on as long as he could to be here – and he is. We keep his wife, children, and grandchildren in our prayers. Saint Nektarios of Aegina is very clear when he teaches, “don’t let anything deprive you of hope.” That hope is in Christ, that hope is in the Resurrection, that hope is in the Love of Christ – he is far from specific, but it is so clear.”

Following the moving enthronement ceremony, a Luncheon was held in the Cathedral Hall with Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel as Master of Ceremonies.

RELATED

General News
SNF Paideia Fellows Visit SNF Headquarters in Athens

ATHENS - This week, a cohort of SNF Paideia Fellows visited SNF's headquarters in Greece as part of an annual trip to Athens to celebrate their completion of the program.

Events
Graduation Celebrated at the Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn
Associations
DOP Foundation Inc. Hosts 4th Meet the Author

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. But the Humble Onigiri is Soul Food in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The word “onigiri” became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon.

The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery in Arkansas.

PARIS (AP) — Dior staged an homage to sport on the eve of the Paris Olympics on the grounds of the Musée Rodin on the first day of Paris Couture Week on Monday.

ATHENS - This week, a cohort of SNF Paideia Fellows visited SNF's headquarters in Greece as part of an annual trip to Athens to celebrate their completion of the program.

Summer is the season of smoky BBQs, sweet corn on the cob and juicy watermelon slices.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.