Metropolitan Baking Co. Expands its Operations

General News

A Hamtramck-based bakery, Metropolitan Baking Co., that produces bread products sold to restaurants, universities, stadiums, and retail establishments across the United States has expanded its operations to more than 110,000-square-feet on 20 acres of land.

Since 1945, Metropolitan has been making every kind of bread for its beloved customers. Visitors of Comerica Park in Detroit can enjoy the hot dog and hamburger buns, whilst select buns are available at Yankee Stadium, as well as dozens of other major league and minor league ballparks from coast to coast.

George Kordas, CEO of the company said, “hamburger and hot dog buns aren’t our only products, not by a long shot. But they pretty much take center stage this time of year when families are in their backyards grilling. We expect to produce millions of buns during the upcoming summer season. In fact, you’ll even see our Kordas’ brand hotdog buns at Walmart stores across the country this summer,” as reported by DBusiness Magazine.

Americans will consume 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. In other words, that equals to 818 hot dogs consumed by people every second of the traditional summer season.

In the near future, Metropolitan is planning to expand its facility in Hamtramck to add 20-30 percent more capacity and 30 employees in order to increase efficiency as well as remain a competitive business in the industry.

“We’re optimistic about the future,” says Kordas, adding, “this is not a business where you get ahead by standing still. If you’re in Michigan, the chances are that you’ve recently enjoyed one of our products. We intend to keep it that way.”