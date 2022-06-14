x

June 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

General News

Metropolitan Baking Co. Expands its Operations

June 14, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
IMG_5012
Metropolitan Baking Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesale baking companies. Photo: Metropolitan Baking Company/Facebook

A Hamtramck-based bakery, Metropolitan Baking Co., that produces bread products sold to restaurants, universities, stadiums, and retail establishments across the United States has expanded its operations to more than 110,000-square-feet on 20 acres of land.

Since 1945, Metropolitan has been making every kind of bread for its beloved customers. Visitors of Comerica Park in Detroit can enjoy the hot dog and hamburger buns, whilst select buns are available at Yankee Stadium, as well as dozens of other major league and minor league ballparks from coast to coast.

George Kordas, CEO of the company said, “hamburger and hot dog buns aren’t our only products, not by a long shot. But they pretty much take center stage this time of year when families are in their backyards grilling. We expect to produce millions of buns during the upcoming summer season. In fact, you’ll even see our Kordas’ brand hotdog buns at Walmart stores across the country this summer,” as reported by DBusiness Magazine.

Americans will consume 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. In other words, that equals to 818 hot dogs consumed by people every second of the traditional summer season.

In the near future, Metropolitan is planning to expand its facility in Hamtramck to add 20-30 percent more capacity and 30 employees in order to increase efficiency as well as remain a competitive business in the industry.

“We’re optimistic about the future,” says Kordas, adding, “this is not a business where you get ahead by standing still. If you’re in Michigan, the chances are that you’ve recently enjoyed one of our products. We intend to keep it that way.”

RELATED

General News
Super Chef Stefanelli Opens D.C. Greek Wine Bar Kaimaki, Cocktails Too

He's got a coveted Michelin star for his skills in the kitchen but Nicholas Stefanelli isn't resting on his laurels, expanding his vision to open a Greek wine bar, Kaimaki, in Washington, DC.

General News
What? No Lamb? Freskos Also Offers Greek Vegetarian Menu Options
General News
Windy City Rehab Designer in Greece: Will Create Signature Wine

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings