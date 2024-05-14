Metropolitan Apostolos Presided over St. Thomas Vespers, Feast Day in Cherry Hill, NJ

Church

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the Saint Thomas Vespers and the Feast Day of Saint Thomas at the eponymous church in Cherry Hill, NJ, May 11 and 12, and the parish honored longtime parish council member Gerasimos Kappatos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the Saint Thomas Vespers on May 11 and the Feast Day of Saint Thomas on May 12 at the eponymous church in Cherry Hill, NJ, the largest in the Delaware Valley. St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church of Cherry Hill is not only the only St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in the Metropolis of New Jersey, but it is also the only St. Thomas Church in the entire Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Led by the community’s presiding priest V. Rev. Avgoustinos Psomas and its Parish Council President Anastasios Efstratiades, the congregation not only celebrated the vespers of its Patron Saint on Saturday evening, but also the birthday of Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey. A heartfelt reception, hosted by the local Saint Irene Philoptochos Society led by its President Rania Pappas followed the vespers service. Members of the community, the clergy of the Delaware Valley, and a contingent of the Archons of the Order of Saint Andrew sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to His Eminence.

On Sunday, the community was led by His Eminence Apostolos in celebrating its Patron Saint. The dome of the church was adorned by the new iconography for all to see as the community is undergoing an ambitious iconography program. Each year, the community recognizes a parishioner for their service at the luncheon following the Feast Day of Saint Thomas. This year, the parish honored longtime parish council member Gerasimos Kappatos, who had endured a tragic accident two years ago and has undergone a miraculous comeback.

Much like the gospel of Saint Thomas, many were told secondhand of the miracle Gerasimos Kappatos experienced in recovering from the traumatic accident. Kappatos was honored with his wife and children by his side, in an emotional and heartfelt moment on the special Sunday which also happened to be Mother’s Day. Many recognized the need for the great faith to believe without witnessing, as His Eminence so eloquently put it.