Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, Speaks to TNH, Puts an End to Rumors

Church

His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta officiates at the Vatopedi Monastery of Mount Athos. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Atlanta)

BOSTON – Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, in a telephone interview with The National Herald from Greece. where he was until Thursday, December 28, 2023, puts an end to the rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks about his health and possible resignation.

Metropolitan Alexios assured that he is in good physical and mental health and, of course, has not considered resigning, nor is it among his intentions.

The National Herald: How are you, Your Eminence?

Metropolitan Alexios: Thank God, I am well. I am in Greece.

TNH: Why?

Metropolitan Alexios: I wanted to go to Mount Athos, which I consider to be my home. I was nourished there, raised Orthodox there, and went there at the age of 16.

TNH: Which monasteries did you visit?

Metropolitan Alexios: Only the Vatopedi Monastery, to which I belong. I didn’t have time to visit other monasteries. We attended vigils, services; it was beautiful.

TNH: How is Greece? What do you think of it?

Metropolitan Alexios: It is festive at this time. In Patras, for example, where I stayed, it was decorated festively – trees, squares, houses with lights, etc. It has a festive character. I didn’t go anywhere; I was indoors with my family, and we had a good time.

TNH: What do you gather about contemporary Greece at this time, beyond the lights, decorations, etc.? Are people attending church?

Metropolitan Alexios: I went to the Elderly Care Center in Patras and liturgized. Many people participated despite it being winter.

TNH: How is your health? How do you feel?

Metropolitan Alexios: I am doing well, and I am looking forward to returning to my Metropolis, to my home. I will leave on Thursday (December 28).

TNH: Who is substituting for you while you are away?

Metropolitan Alexios: Bishop Sebastian of Zelon.

TNH: How is the Metropolis in Atlanta doing?

Metropolitan Alexios: The Metropolis is doing well; we have programs. I will return, and in January, we will start the winter youth programs at the Diakonia Center. Many children gather.

TNH: Have you had any communication with Archbishop Elpidophoros?

Metropolitan Alexios: No, we haven’t communicated.

TNH: When did you last communicate with the Archbishop?

Metropolitan Alexios: Before I left, about a month ago.

TNH: Will you be present at the Blessing of the Waters in Tarpon Springs for Epiphany?

Metropolitan Alexios: Yes, of course, I am coming on Thursday.

TNH: What is one wish you have for the upcoming New Year for your Metropolis, clergy, people, and more broadly, for our Omogenia, which you have served for many years?

Metropolitan Alexios: The wish and prayer are always to be close to the Church and through the Church to communicate with our God. Because if we deviate and are far from God, then we will have our own problems. To avoid problems, communication with God is always needed. Our people in America are believers; they show it with their presence in our churches, in church programs. I pray that this good practice continues.

TNH: Your Eminence, there is a rumor here that you intend to resign. Is there such a possibility?

Metropolitan Alexios: This is the first time I hear this. It surprises me. You should know better, Mr. Kalmoukos – theologically, the bishop has a lifelong [commitment to] his Diocese because there is a Eucharistic bond, as you often write, between the Bishop and the Diocese, which is unbreakable. No, I do not intend to resign.

TNH: These rumors arose due to your absence from the Metropolis these days.

Metropolitan Alexios: I had not been in Greece at this time of year before, and also, my birthday is on December 25, on Christmas, and I turned 80, so, the whole family gathered – my two sisters, my four brothers, and I came to be with them as a family, as it happened. Even today, at noon, we were about 35 to 40 people with children and grandchildren; it was a human family gathering. I must tell you that for the first time in my life I did this, because I don’t celebrate birthdays, nor do I want to, but for the family, it is a holiday, and they can all gather. I took the trouble and came to be together with everyone.

Thank you for reaching out to me, good wishes, and my love to your family.