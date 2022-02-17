Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta Recuperating at Home

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta was discharged from the hospital and is recuperating at his residence in Atlanta where he was visited by Archbishop Elpidophoros returning from the Leadership 100 conference in Naples, FL.

In a telephone interview with The National Herald Metropolitan Alexios said that, “I feel well but it takes patience, time, relaxation, being careful – and all these things will be done.”

He also said, “I was discharged from the hospital and I am at home now. Dr. Chahakis is with me; he is observing me. He will stay with me until Thursday when I visit my doctor, who will examine me and check my medicine. A while a go I went out and walked for about half an hour. I feel good.”

Metropolitan Alexios added, “the Archbishop visited me. He was in Florida for the Leadership 100 Conference. He changed his schedule and he came here. We talked and had coffee. He showed me much love, kindness, and understanding and he left happy.”

The Archdiocese issued an announcement with the headline: Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta. The text reads: “Before his return to New York, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros visited His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios at his residence in Atlanta to wish him a speedy recovery from his recent health troubles. The Archbishop expressed to the esteemed Hierarch the blessing and best wishes of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as well as of the Eparchial Synod and the Hierarchs, the clergy, and the people of the Archdiocese, for a fast and full recovery. After the visit, the Archbishop stated, ‘I was pleased to visit my beloved brother in Christ, especially when I saw him standing strong and optimistic as we all know him. His attending physicians are optimistic about the progress of his health and believe that after a necessary period of treatment and rest, the blessed Metropolitan of Atlanta will be back to his usual self. Glory be to God in all things.’”

On February 10, 2022, Metropolitan Alexios had sent a letter to his clergy and faithful in which among other things he wrote:

“There are moments in life when our customary peace is temporarily set aside by unanticipated events. None of us are immune to these events and once they arise we must give them our complete attention.

“Some time ago, I experienced a minor accident, and though it is natural for human beings to continue to go about their daily lives after such events, I thought it a wise and safe decision to seek medical advice. In recent days, I have submitted myself to tests in order to receive an accurate assessment, and then to pursue the proper treatment which might follow. I am pleased to report that I am in good spirits, and that I continue to rest comfortably, on the advice of the doctors who have ministered to me.

“Therefore, what I desire most from my spiritual children at this present time, is prayer. Through the act of prayer, we are granted the most powerful tool to overcome and strengthen ourselves against any obstacles in this life. Now, and always, your support and your prayers to our Creator remind us, just as St. Paul wrote to the Church in Corinth, that in everything we do, His grace is sufficient for us as His power, ‘is made perfect in weakness.’ (2 Corinthians 12:9)

“In that spirit of humility, I continue to pray fervently for all the faithful of our God-protected Metropolis, and I look forward to resuming my pastoral duties shortly, with all my strength and effort.”