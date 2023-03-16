x

Metropolis of San Francisco to Hold Clergy-Laity Congress April 24-25

March 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco is speaking to a previous Clergy Laity Congress of the Metropolis of San Francisco. Photo: Metropolis of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco announced in detail plans for its annual Clergy-Laity Congress. Metropolitan Gerasimos informed the parishes of his metropolis that, “the clergy and lay leaders of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco will have the opportunity to gather at Saint Nicholas Ranch and Retreat Center in Dunlap, CA for the 2023 Clergy-Laity Assembly. This annual meeting provides a forum for the leadership of all our communities to deliberate on important matters for our Metropolis and our Archdiocese and engage in dialogue and fellowship to enrich our common ministry. The Assembly will begin promptly at 1:00 PM Monday, April 24, and will conclude at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Metropolis Clergy Retreat will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Assembly and will continue through Wednesday, April 26.”

He also wrote that, “the theme for this year’s Assembly is ‘Let Your Light Shine’, and will feature guest presenter Katrina Bitar, “who will be discussing what it could look like for our churches to have no walls and how can we cultivate vibrant, intergenerational communities that are engaged with the greater community outside our doors. We will consider, together, how to approach the world with only love, not fear…to welcome the stranger as Christ, bringing His love and healing to every person we encounter,” the official statement noted. There will also be the annual review of the Metropolis finances, the presentation and approval of the 2023 Metropolis Budget, along with presentations by our Metropolis Ministries to share the important efforts they are offering to our parishes and faithful.

Registration is now open and a response is requested by Friday, April 7, 2023. Participants are asked, “please plan your schedules accordingly so that you may fully participate in this Assembly and benefit from the valuable presentations and information that will be offered.”

