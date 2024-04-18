Metropolis of NJ Held Its Annual Clergy Laity Assembly and Philoptochos Convention

General News

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the opening prayer at the Metropolis of New Jersey annual Clergy Laity Assembly and Philoptochos Convention on April 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CLAYMONT, DE – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey held its annual Clergy Laity Assembly and Philoptochos Convention at The Waterfall in Claymont, Delaware, on April 9. Almost 200 clergy and lay delegates representing the 55 parish of the Metropolis, as well as over 85 Philoptochos representatives, participated in this year’s Assembly and Convention.

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, presiding at his first Assembly since his election and enthronement as the Metropolitan of New Jersey, began the day by offering the opening prayer service. He then welcomed all of the delegates, thanking them for traveling from throughout the Metropolis in order to participate in this most important event and expressed his appreciation to all of them for their commitment to the Church, our Archdiocese, and our Metropolis. His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a welcome message to His Eminence and the delegates of the Clergy Laity, which was read by Chancellor of the Metropolis the V. Rev. Nektarios Cottros.

In his opening remarks, Metropolitan Apostolos spoke about the work that has taken place since his enthronement, with the appointment of the new Metropolis Council, the appointment of the new Chancellor, and his travels as a member of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. His Eminence also spoke on the importance of the youth programs and ministries of the Metropolis, including the announcement of the newly rebranded Metropolis Music and Dance Festival (MDF), which will take place in February of 2025 in Philadelphia. Additionally, he remarked about the newly created Walking with Christ ministry to benefit seminarians of the Metropolis, which has brought in over $150,000 to date to offer financial assistance to those blessed students. Metropolitan Apostolos concluded his speech by welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and thanking His Eminence for his love and support of the faithful and for his participation in the Metropolis of New Jersey Clergy Laity Assembly.

In his Archpastoral greeting, Archbishop Elpidophoros congratulated Metropolitan Apostolos for all of the wonderful work that has been accomplished since his enthronement. The Archbishop expressed to the delegates that they are blessed with Metropolitan Apostolos, who although he is their new Metropolitan, is well known and loved having served the Metropolis for the previous three years as an Auxiliary bishop. His Eminence emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Archdiocese and the Metropolis as it is important to have ‘good neighbors’.

Throughout the day, various presentations were offered on the finances of the Metropolis, the total commitment/benefits funding, the youth and young adult ministries, religious education, the legal committee report, and the communications report. Additionally, the delegates were blessed with a beautiful presentation offered by Dr. Demetrios Katos, the President of Hellenic College/Holy Cross, who provided important updates and news about the Archdiocese’s beloved ‘Scholi’.

In addition to the reports, elections were held for the two Metropolis Lay Representatives to the Archdiocesan Council and eight Lay Representatives for the Metropolis Council.

The results of the elections follow:

Archdiocesan Council: Peter Arbes and Anthony Palmieri.

Metropolis Council: Peter Arbes, Dr. Maria Caras, Anthony Palmieri, Sava Tsivicos, George N. Pappas, Dr. Panos Stavrianides, George Orfanakos, and Anastasius Efstratiades.

After a very productive day, the Metropolis Clergy Laity Assembly concluded with His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos again expressing his appreciation to all the delegates, as well as his wishes to all the faithful for a blessed remainder of Holy Lent and a “Kalo Pascha.”