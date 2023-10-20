Metropolis of New Jersey Hosts National Presvyteres Retreat

United States

RICHMOND, VA – The Metropolis of New Jersey hosted the annual spiritual retreat conference over the weekend for presvyteres – the wives of priests – from all the Metropolises throughout America, including the Direct Archdiocesan District. A total of 85 presvyteres participated.

The conference of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres of America which is convened every two years in a different region and Metropolis. The focal point of the conference was the community of Saints Constantine and Helen in the city of Richmond, VA, which falls under the ecclesiastical and spiritual jurisdiction of the Metropolis of New Jersey. The theme of the spiritual gathering was taken from the Beatitudes, specifically the verse “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.”

In his speech, His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey said among other things: “Beloved Presvyteres, It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres National Retreat here in Richmond, Virginia. It is especially meaningful for me that one of my first acts as a newly-enthroned Metropolitan is to have the great honor of welcoming you to the Sacred Metropolis of New Jersey and hosting this retreat, which is so well-deserved, and which I pray will be a great blessing to you all.

“In my enthronement address just one month ago, I stressed that one of the first priorities of my hierarchical ministry will be the care and cultivation of the priests under my omophorion. They are, as I said, ‘my first and immediate companions and collaborators in the service of God and man, and therefore are also first in my pastoral concern.’ No hierarch can be in every parish, and so we must ensure that the priests who oversee the parishes entrusted to us are spiritually nourished and thriving, in order that they may be effective ministers of the gospel. In this most important ministry, you as Presvyteres and we as the hierarchs of our Sacred Eparchy, must be partners in supporting your husbands’ ministries. And it is in a setting such as this retreat, we pray, that you will be fed and sustained for the very unique ministry that you exercise.”

The Metropolitan also said, “we all know how difficult the life of a priest and his family can be. A recent survey of pastors of various Christian denominations identified the central role of the family as crucial to the pastors’ ability to perform his ministry. Among those who were suffering burnout and contemplating leaving full-time ministry, nearly half cited as a primary reason for their difficulties the effect that full-time ministry had on their families. And among those who were satisfied and positive about their continued ministry, more than half cited their family support as the most important factor in their success. That makes your role as Presvyteres crucial for the mission and ministry of our Church here in America.

So, I know that I speak not only for myself, but for all my brother hierarchs, when I say that we thank you sincerely for your ministry in our Church.

“We also recognize your tireless efforts in our parishes. Presvyteres serve our parishes in countless ways: as chanters, as choir directors, as Sunday School teachers and directors, as Philoptochos members, as GOYA advisors and youth workers. The list goes on and on. In so many ways, our parishes are successful because the Presvyteres share their husband’s vision and commitment to the Orthodox faith and to Christ’s Holy Church, and for this I say, “Thank you.”

He also conveyed the blessings of His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew and also of the hierarchs who are members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America.