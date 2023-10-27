Metropolis of New Jersey Holds Fall Clergy Synaxis

Commemorative photo from the first ‘Synaxis’ of the priests of the Metropolis of New Jersey, surrounding Metropolitan Apostolos outside the Holy Trinity Church in Wilmington, DE.
(Photo: Metropolis of New Jersey)
Westfield, NJ – The first Clergy ‘Synaxis’ of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey since the enthronement of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, DE with the participation of over 60 priests and deacons from throughout the Metropolis.
His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos began the Synaxis by welcoming the clergy and conveying the Patriarchal blessings of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. In addition, he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the clergy for their participation in his Enthronement, as well as for the beautiful gifts offered by the Clergy Syndesmos.
Following His Eminence’s welcome, reports were offered by the Chancellor of the Metropolis, the V. Rev. Christoforos Oikonomidis, the President of the Clergy Syndesmos, the Rev. Protopresbyter George Chioros, as well as from the representatives of the various committees including the Archdiocesan Benefits Committee, the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council, Hellenic College/Holy Cross Alumni Association, the Scholarship Committee, as well as presentations on the Youth Ministries/Youth Safety and Communications.
In his Archpastoral address to the Clergy, His Eminence offered pastoral guidance to the clergy explaining that their role in the church is to be examples of the Christ and the Holy Eucharist and they must remain focused on the sacred mission that has been entrusted them by God and the Church, to bring the people to salvation. Metropolitan Apostolos also spoke about the importance of perpetuating Orthodox Tradition and utilizing Greek, the language of the Gospel and of the Holy Fathers, and therefore instructed the clergy that in all the parishes the Epistle, the Gospel, the Creed, and the Lord’s Prayer must be offered in both languages. He also expressed his recommendation that the Acolytes be given the opportunity to read the Epistle in English. In his address His Eminence asked the clergy to respect their hierarchs and their own priesthood and to be attentive to their own ministry and to the ministries of their parishes, especially the youth and hospital ministries.
His Eminence concluded by expressing his paternal love and blessings to all of the clergy and to their beloved families.
