Metropolis of New Jersey, Delaware Valley Honored Greek Letters, the Three Hierarchs

Left to right: Angelique Messari Demetris, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
BROOMALL, PA – On January 22, the Metropolis of New Jersey, Delaware Valley region, celebrated the Day of Greek Letters and honored the memory of the Three Hierarchs. The event was held at the St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA.
His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, representing His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, offered the invocation and a greeting along with closing remarks and the Benediction.
The Very Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey, greeted everyone and introduced the dignitaries, including Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, who offered the Festal Homily.
Greetings were also offered by the Rev. Protopresbyter Christ Kontos, presiding priest of the St. Luke community, and George Migias, St. Luke Parish Council President.
Angelique Messari Demetris, Administrator of the St. Luke Greek School, presented the program as students from the area churches recited poems, read essays, and sang songs.
At the end of the program Fr. Kontos presented Mrs. Demetris with a bouquet of flowers and thanked her, on behalf of everyone, for planning and executing a very successful program.
ATHENS – Eclipsing the waning COVID-19 pandemic and even war talk from Turkey, Greeks are more concerned about the cost of living that his government is trying to contain, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.
TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306, in Troy, NY, on January 16, hosted a new member initiation ceremony for three new members, Carlo Sorriento, Michael Kalogridis, and Peter Vasilakos, who joined the Order of AHEPA.
NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents ‘One Marine’s Passion to Recover the World’s Stolen Treasures’ with Colonel Matthew Bogdanos on Wednesday, March 8, 7 PM, at Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street in Manhattan.
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.
