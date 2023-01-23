Metropolis of New Jersey, Delaware Valley Honored Greek Letters, the Three Hierarchs

Church

Left to right: Angelique Messari Demetris, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

BROOMALL, PA – On January 22, the Metropolis of New Jersey, Delaware Valley region, celebrated the Day of Greek Letters and honored the memory of the Three Hierarchs. The event was held at the St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA.

His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, representing His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, offered the invocation and a greeting along with closing remarks and the Benediction.

The Very Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey, greeted everyone and introduced the dignitaries, including Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, who offered the Festal Homily.

Greetings were also offered by the Rev. Protopresbyter Christ Kontos, presiding priest of the St. Luke community, and George Migias, St. Luke Parish Council President.

Angelique Messari Demetris, Administrator of the St. Luke Greek School, presented the program as students from the area churches recited poems, read essays, and sang songs.

At the end of the program Fr. Kontos presented Mrs. Demetris with a bouquet of flowers and thanked her, on behalf of everyone, for planning and executing a very successful program.