June 12, 2024

Metropolis of New England Marks the 40th Anniversary of Metropolitan Methodios’ Archpastoral Leadership

June 12, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
deipno-vraveion1
Archbishop Demetrios, formerly of America, speaks with words of respect and appreciation on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the archpastoral ministry of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

BOSTON – More than eight hundred and fifty Greek Orthodox faithful of all generations representing 55 communities of the Metropolis of Boston and accompanied by their parish priests filled the social events hall at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Led by Archbishop Demetrios, former of America, and in the presence of Greece’s representative, Consul General in Boston Ambassador Symeon Tegos, they celebrated the 40th anniversary of Metropolitan Methodios’ archpastoral leadership in the Metropolis of Boston.

Archbishop Demetrios, former of America, embraces Metropolitan Methodios at the 40th anniversary dinner in honor of the latter’s archpastoral ministry at the Metropolis of Boston. Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

The official dinner event, during which community members were honored, took place on the evening of Sunday, June 9. The surprise of the evening was the presence of Archbishop Demetrios, former of America, who spoke warmly about Metropolitan Methodios during his scriptural, theological, and ecclesiological discourse. He expressed love and respect for Metropolitan Methodios, reflecting on his journey and archpastoral leadership from his enthronement to the present day.

Archbishop Demetrios was warmly received with feelings of respect and love by the hundreds of attending clergy and laity and Ambassador Tegos echoed the Archbishop’s sentiments in his greeting.

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston honors the great benefactors of the camp of the Metropolis of Boston, George and Margo Behrakis, in the presence of Archbishop Demetrios. Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

The auspicious occasion was marked by a grand gesture by the Greek-American organization Alpha Omega Council of Boston, whose officials presented Metropolitan Methodios with a check for two hundred and fifty thousand dollars for the construction of an indoor gymnasium at the Metropolis’ camping center in the town of Contoocook, NH, the first installment of a five hundred thousand dollar total pledge. The remaining two hundred and fifty thousand will be given when other donors match the initial amount.

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston honors George and Karen Danis for their contributions to the ministries of the Metropolis of Boston. At far right is Archbishop Demetrios. Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

Also honored at the event were George and Marcia Behrakis, George and Karen Danis, and George Safiol for their generous contributions to the Camp through the years.

The Metropolis Philoptochos presented Metropolitan Methodios with a check for fifty thousand dollars to support specific ministries of the Metropolis.

A commemorative photo of Consul General of Greece in Boston Ambassador Symeon Tegos, his wife Maria, and their daughter Eriata with Metropolitan Methodios. Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

Metropolitan Methodios also recognized and honored over sixty community members for their volunteer services, love, and dedication to their local parishes and communities.

Metropolis of Boston also awarded scholarships to college and university students amounting to over forty thousand dollars, which was described as an investment in the young men and women who will assume leadership roles in their communities and Church life in the future.

A commemorative photo with Metropolitan Methodios of a group of parishioners from St. Philip of Nashua, NH and the Metropolis honoree Maryanne Sgueglia. Photos by ARETI BRATSIS

It is noteworthy that this year also marks fifty years since Metropolitan Methodios’ ordination as a deacon by the late Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America.

