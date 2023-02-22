Metropolis of Denver YAL Snow Conference

United States

Commemorative photo of members of the Young Adult League of the Metropolis of Denver at the Snow Conference with Bishop Constantine of Sassima. (Photo: Metropolis of Denver)

UTAH – The Metropolis of Denver Young Adult League (YAL) gathered in Midway, Utah for their first YAL Snow Conference in recent years. The conference was opened by His Grace, Bishop Constantine of Sassima, who was the keynote speaker for the weekend. With the theme, “Disconnect, to Reconnect with Christ,” His Grace spoke about the importance of removing distractions from our lives, so that we can fill our lives with Christ and His Teachings. Breakout sessions were led by His Grace Bishop Constantine, Fr. Mario Giannopoulos (Proistamenos, Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Ogden, Utah), and Fr. Efstratios Magoulias (assistant priest, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Houston, Texas).

Over 65 Young Adults from the Metropolis of Denver and the Archdiocese gathered for the weekend to step away from screens and technology, to get in touch with God and His Creation. The weekend included daily Orthros and Vespers, a Diakonia/Service project to help those in need this winter, snow tubing, ice skating, exploring picturesque Park City, Utah, the option to ski or snowboard, and two evening activities – “Up YAL Night” pajama party, and a “Frosted Glendi”.