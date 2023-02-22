x

February 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

Metropolis of Denver YAL Snow Conference

February 22, 2023
By The National Herald
ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ-ΝΤΕΝΒΕΡ-1
Commemorative photo of members of the Young Adult League of the Metropolis of Denver at the Snow Conference with Bishop Constantine of Sassima. (Photo: Metropolis of Denver)

UTAH – The Metropolis of Denver Young Adult League (YAL) gathered in Midway, Utah for their first YAL Snow Conference in recent years. The conference was opened by His Grace, Bishop Constantine of Sassima, who was the keynote speaker for the weekend.  With the theme, “Disconnect, to Reconnect with Christ,” His Grace spoke about the importance of removing distractions from our lives, so that we can fill our lives with Christ and His Teachings. Breakout sessions were led by His Grace Bishop Constantine, Fr. Mario Giannopoulos (Proistamenos, Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Ogden, Utah), and Fr. Efstratios Magoulias (assistant priest, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Houston, Texas).

Over 65 Young Adults from the Metropolis of Denver and the Archdiocese gathered for the weekend to step away from screens and technology, to get in touch with God and His Creation. The weekend included daily Orthros and Vespers, a Diakonia/Service project to help those in need this winter, snow tubing, ice skating, exploring picturesque Park City, Utah, the option to ski or snowboard, and two evening activities – “Up YAL Night” pajama party, and a “Frosted Glendi”.

RELATED

United States
Memorial Service Held for Tragedy in the Mines of Dawson, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO – With the blessings of His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, Bishop Constantine of Sassima traveled to Saint George in Albuquerque, New Mexico and to Prophet Elias in Santa Fe, New Mexico, February 4-5, 2023, for the occasion of the centennial of the mining accident in Dawson.

General News
NHM, UIC Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies Co-Host Homerathon
Obituaries
Anna Markatos, Astoria Resident and Beloved Godmother Was 104

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.