Metropolis of Chicago Mourns Fr. Nicholas Nikokavouras

CHICAGO – The Metropolis of Chicago announced the recent. passing of Fr. Nicholas I. Nikokavouras. An official statement noted: “It is again with great sorrow, yet with a yearning for our Lord Jesus Christ, that we inform you that one of our beloved brother priests has fallen asleep in the Lord. The Hierarchs, clergy, laity, and friends of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago deeply mourn the memory of Fr. Nicholas I. Nikokavouras, who fell asleep in the Lord on March 1, 2024. He was 86 years-old.

Incredibly outgoing and always bearing a kind smile, Fr. Nicholas had a big personality. He genuinely enjoyed getting to know his parishioners and all people from the surrounding neighborhood.”

Having continuously served as Proistamenos of Annunciation Cathedral of Chicago for 41 years, Fr. Nick was a trans-generational priest having touched the lives of tens of thousands of people and would regularly baptize newborns, marry them as adults, and later baptize their children. An educator at heart, Fr. Nick served as a teacher for Greek Schools across the Chicago area for more than 25 years and loved teaching children the Greek language and the Orthodox faith. Believing deeply in philanthropy and outreach, Fr. Nick played a key role in instituting the Feed the Hungry ministry at Annunciation was regularly seen attending to the needs of the poor and vulnerable whether at the Cathedral, on the street, or at home.

Fr. Nicholas is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Presvytera Kalliopi Nikokavouras; his two children, Erasmia Memmos (Stamatis) and Iraklis (Debbie) Nikokavouras. He was a devoted Pappou of six, Andreas, Niko, Elena, Spiro, Kalliopi and Evgenia.

He settled in Chicago in 1973 with Presvytera and his two children his after accepting an invitation from Archbishop Iakovos of Blessed Memory. He received a degree in theology from the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and later received a Master’s Degree of Arts in Sociology from Northeastern Illinois University in 1984.

His Funeral was held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.