x

March 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Metropolis of Chicago Mourns Fr. Nicholas Nikokavouras

March 11, 2024
By The National Herald
ΝΙΚΟΚΑΒΟΥΡΑΣ-ΝΙΚΟΛΑΟΣ-1
The late Fr. Nicholas Nikokavouras, a man of deep faith and devotion. (Photo Metropolis of Chicago)

CHICAGO – The Metropolis of Chicago announced the recent. passing of Fr. Nicholas I. Nikokavouras. An official statement noted: “It is again with great sorrow, yet with a yearning for our Lord Jesus Christ, that we inform you that one of our beloved brother priests has fallen asleep in the Lord. The Hierarchs, clergy, laity, and friends of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago deeply mourn the memory of Fr. Nicholas I. Nikokavouras, who fell asleep in the Lord on March 1, 2024. He was 86 years-old.

Incredibly outgoing and always bearing a kind smile, Fr. Nicholas had a big personality. He genuinely enjoyed getting to know his parishioners and all people from the surrounding neighborhood.”

Having continuously served as Proistamenos of Annunciation Cathedral of Chicago for 41 years, Fr. Nick was a trans-generational priest having touched the lives of tens of thousands of people and would regularly baptize newborns, marry them as adults, and later baptize their children. An educator at heart, Fr. Nick served as a teacher for Greek Schools across the Chicago area for more than 25 years and loved teaching children the Greek language and the Orthodox faith. Believing deeply in philanthropy and outreach, Fr. Nick played a key role in instituting the Feed the Hungry ministry at Annunciation was regularly seen attending to the needs of the poor and vulnerable whether at the Cathedral, on the street, or at home.

Fr. Nicholas is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Presvytera Kalliopi Nikokavouras; his two children, Erasmia Memmos (Stamatis) and Iraklis (Debbie) Nikokavouras. He was a devoted Pappou of six, Andreas, Niko, Elena, Spiro, Kalliopi and Evgenia.

He settled in Chicago in 1973 with Presvytera and his two children his after accepting an invitation from Archbishop Iakovos of Blessed Memory. He received a degree in theology from the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and later received a Master’s Degree of Arts in Sociology from Northeastern Illinois University in 1984.

His Funeral was held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

RELATED

Community
MOA Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 Supports Ronald McDonald House

BAYSIDE, NY – Maids of Athena (MOA) Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 sponsored a fundraiser at Hellenic Aesthetic in Astoria on March 2.

General News
Chrysovalantou Monastery Abbot, Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Dies in Greece
Culture
The 21st San Francisco Greek Film Festival March 16-23, Lineup Announced

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

5 People Found Dead at a Honolulu Home in an Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police said Sunday they were investigating what appears to be the murder-suicide of a family, including three children, at a Manoa home.

CHICAGO - The Metropolis of Chicago announced the recent.

BOSTON – His Grace Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia Abbot of the St.

Former U.N.

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald