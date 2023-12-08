x

December 8, 2023

Church

Metropolis of Boston Celebrates its Thronal Feast of St. Andrew

December 8, 2023
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΑΓΙΟΣ-ΑΝΔΡΕΑΣ-ΒΟΣΤΩΝΗ-2
Metropolitan of Boston Methodios officiates during the Service of the ‘Artoklasia’ for the Thronal Celebration of the Metropolis. (Photo by Metropolis of Boston)

BOSTON – Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, along with the clergy and the laity of the parishes of New England, celebrated the Thronal Feast of the Metropolis of Boston in memory of Saint Apostle Andrew the First-Called. The Matins and Divine Liturgy were celebrated, with Metropolitan Methodios officiating, at the holy church of the Taxiarchae/Archangels in Watertown, MA.

The newly ordained priest, Fr. Andrew Otto, the presiding priest of the Dormition of the Theotokos parish in Manchester, NH, celebrated the Liturgy.

Metropolitan Methodios, in his address, expressed gratitude to the priests and the large congregation for their presence at the celebration. He referred to Saint Apostle Andrew the First-Called, emphasizing that “today, we are called by Christ to be the contemporary first-called Apostles of this era.”

He also spoke about the “apostolic nature of Orthodox Faith and Church,” reminding everyone that “the work of the Apostles was amid many difficulties, hardships, and martyrdoms for the spreading of the Gospel of Christ, even to the point of crucifixion, as in the case of Apostle Andrew, who was crucified on a cross in the form of an ‘X’.”

Commemorative photo from the Thronal Celebration of the Metropolis of Boston in memory of Saint Apostle Andrew the First-Called. Metropolitan Methodios is surrounded by priests from the communities. (Photo by Metropolis of Boston)

Metropolitan Methodios mentioned the ‘First-Throne Church of Constantinople’, stating that “our thoughts go to the Mother Church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which celebrates and honors its founder, Saint Andrew the Apostle, with the honor and splendor it deserves because it is the Center of Orthodoxy.”

He emphasized that “at the Phanar in Constantinople, where the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is located, the First Throne and Leading Church of Constantinople continues the mystery of the Church in today’s strange and turbulent world, reminding us that there is another way of existence, the way of the Church, which is a way of love, peace, reconciliation, and understanding among people and nations of every race and ethnicity.”

Metropolitan Methodios further stated that “there, the Patriarch, the hierarchs, the priests, and the ‘small’ numerically but large ecclesiastically flock daily bear witness to Orthodoxy and the ‘Genos’, holding their torch amidst stormy winds.” He added, “I have said it before and will say it again that the Patriarch and the hierarchs of the Phanar are heroes whom we must keep in our thoughts and prayers.”

After the Divine Liturgy, a meal followed in the community hall of the Taxiarchae, accompanied by the exchange of good wishes for the feast of Saint Andrew and the upcoming Christmas celebrations. The presiding priest of the parish is Fr. Athanasios Nenes.

