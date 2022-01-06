Metropolis of Boston Announces New Director of the Metropolitan’s Office

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Presvytera Maria will succeed Cassandra Garibaldi who faithfully served the Metropolis for several years as an intern during her studies at Holy Cross School of Theology and as Director of the Metropolitan’s Office since October of 2020.

Presvytera Maria Drossos is a native of Chicago, Illinois, and is married to Father Odisseys Drossos, currently Pastor of the St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Roslindale, Massachusetts. They have a son Thomas currently in High School. Previously, they served at Saints Panteleimon, Anna and Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, Markham, Ontario, Canada for over 24 years.

She is a recent graduate having earned her Master of Divinity degree at the University of St. Michael’s College in the University of Toronto, with a Certificate in Eastern Christian Studies from the Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Institute.

Presvytera Maria currently serves as an advisory board member for Saint Catherine’s Vision, an international, pan-Orthodox, non-profit organization of women theologians, together with ordained and lay servant-leaders addressing contemporary concerns from an Orthodox Christian perspective. She was a contributing author to the book, Encountering Women of Faith Volume 3 “St. Maria (Skobtsova) of Paris: Courageous Instrument of Divine Love”.

She is also a member of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Task Force on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

For 20 years, she had served as a volunteer, as President of the Board of Directors and as Director of Operations at St. John the Compassionate Mission in Toronto, Canada, an Apostolate of the Carpatho-Russian Diocese of the Ecumenical Patriarchate dedicated to outreach and care for vulnerable individuals and families.

In parish life, she has been the co-director and teacher of Religious Education for youth and adults. She worked collaboratively with the parish’s various outreach programs. Presvytera Maria helped establish the Metamorphosis Camp program and served as the president of the Sisterhood of Presvyteres (Clergy wives) of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada.

Presvytera Maria was awarded the Medal of St. Paul for service in the Church in July 1994 by the late Archbishop Iakovos. She has over 30-years combined business leadership in the food industry and charitable sector after she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Loyola University of Chicago.

Source: goarch.org