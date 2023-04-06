Metro Marché Announces Launch of Its Seasonal Menu

Metro Marché, 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan, announced the launch of its seasonal lunch menu. Photo by Jacqueline Anerella
NEW YORK – Metro Marché, 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan, announced the launch of its seasonal lunch menu, which will be available through the end of June.
New seasonal menu items include the following: Ham and Gouda Sandwich with crispy onions, pickles, arugula, Gouda cheese, and Romesco Sauce on focaccia bread; Adobo Steak Salad with crispy onions, pico de gallo, avocado, shaved parmesan, and chipotle Caesar dressing; Cauliflower Rice and Beans Quinoa, a new seasonal base for the Market Table; Beet and Carrot Side Salad with roasted beets, roasted carrots, feta cheese, red onions, cilantro, agave, EVOO, and vinegar; and Tofu, one of Metro Marché’s most popular protein options, delicately grilled and prepared often with an Asian-influenced seasoning; the marinade changes daily, allowing regulars to try different flavors of the Tofu, which is a bit crisp on the outside and tender and soft on the inside.
In addition, Metro Marché is also spicing up its latte game and introducing a rose latte – featuring edible micro flowers for a pretty touch and a Pistachio Latte, both options available hot or iced.
Metro Marché’s ambiance is a modern vibe with an innovative menu offering casual-style dining and catering. The restaurant serves everyone’s favorites, from popular breakfast staples, salads, and soups to various sandwiches and daily market table specials. If dining in, the seating area is sleek and perfect for socializing or enjoying a quiet meal. The eatery is also great for a quick ‘grab and go’ NYC lunch break.
Metro Marché offers a catering menu perfect for working lunches, events, and meetings – with freshly made breakfast and sandwich platters, salads, market entrees, desserts, and more. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are also available. The catering menu for all events and group sizes has endless selection possibilities. There is something for everyone in your group.
For catering events that range from a simple office catered breakfast or lunch to large scale events, contact: [email protected].
Under the same ownership as Café Metro, Manhattan’s longest and oldest brand for lunch and catering, and Fresh & Co., Metro Marché offers a modern vibe along with an innovative menu.
Metro Marché is located at 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan. Open seven days a week, Monday-Thursday 7 AM-6 PM, Friday 8 AM-4 PM, Saturday 9 AM-4 PM, and Sunday 10 AM-4 PM.
