May 15, 2023

Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Hosts Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner

May 15, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Meteora West Nyack
Left to right: Michael Tribunella, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, Dimitrios Misantonis, and Demetre Karavanas. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

WEST NYACK, NY – Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 hosted its Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on May 6. Every year the Chapter gives scholarships to students who have excelled in their scholastic endeavors. This year’s event was held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in West Nyack.

Fr. Michael Palamara opened the event with a wonderful prayer and then the evening began with great live Greek music by Nikitas on keyboard and Manoli on bouzouki, and great food by Master Chefs and fellow AHEPA Brothers Demetre Karavanas and Alex Kalos. The chapter was also honored to have AHEPA District 6 Governor Brother Dean Moskos and his wife, Stephanie, attend.

This year’s award recipients of Hellenic Scholastic Excellence are as follows: College Bound: Yiannis Karavanas; Previous year’s recipients: Chariclia Karavanas, Nickolas Tsilimidos, Angelica Livanos, and Athena Venetos; This year’s Regents: Gianni Hatzis, Sophia Zacharopoulos; Greek School Excellence: Annalena Tribunella, Mihalis Aspras, Suzannah Biniaris, George Zacharopoulos, Maria Efstathiou, and Angeliki Vlamis.

Left to right: Demetre Karavanas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, Dimitrios Misantonis, Yiannis Karavanas, Suzannah Biniaris, Chariclia Karavanas, Annalena Tribunella, Nickolas Tsilimidos, K. Roula, and Michael Tribunella. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

The chapter expressed special thanks to all the AHEPA Meteora Brothers who made this event possible along with Zak Molfogen of Fantis. “Without each one of you this event would not be possible,” the chapter said in a statement via email.

AHEPA Chapter President Michael Tribunella said: “As an organization, we are responsible for promoting Hellenism, our great Greek culture, language, traditions and more importantly, our religion. It is very important that we keep all of these alive for our children and the future generations to come.”

Left to right: Alex Kalos and Demetre Karavanas. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Left to right: Michael Tribunella, George Hanos, Chariclia Karavanas, and Demetre Karavanas. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Left to right: Michael Tribunella, K. Roula, and Annalena Tribunella. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

