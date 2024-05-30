Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Hosts Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner

Events

Left to right: Meteora AHEPA Chapter Vice President Dimitri Misantonis, Argiri Pantelis, George and Giada Efstathiou, Penelope Andreou, Zoe Biniaris, Eliana Zacharopoulos, Annalena Tribunella, Dr. Despina Afentouli, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek School Principal Dawn Coffey, Secretary Georgia Kintzing, and Chapter President Michael Tribunella. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

WEST NYACK, NY – On Saturday, May 18, 2024 Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455, of West Nyack, hosted their Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner. Every year the chapter gives scholarships to the students who have excelled in their scholastic endeavors.

This year’s event was held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Fr. Michael Palamara opened the event with a wonderful prayer and then the evening began with DJ Kyri of Amphi Entertainment’s great music selection, especially his Greek music which got everybody up from their chairs for the traditional Greek dances. As always, the chapter’s events are accompanied by the great cooking of Master Chef and fellow AHEPA Brother and Treasurer Demetre Karavana.

They were also honored to have District 6 Maids of Athena Treasurer Sophia Theodorou in attendance. The new Daughters of Penelope Nikifora Chapter 457 joined us including President Georgia Vlanis, Vice President Tracy Tribunella, Treasurer Stacey Fellas and other members along with Saints Constantine and Helen Greek School principal Dawn Coffey.

This year’s scholarship award recipients for scholastic excellence are: College Bound: Penelope Andreou; Greek School Excellence: Annalena Tribunella, Michael Aspras, Zoe Binieris, Eliana Zaxaropoulos, Giada M. Efstathiou, George Efstathiou, Angeliki Vlamis, Manthos Papadacos, and Cassiani Vassilakis; and Winner of the District Level of John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival: Emmanuel Moustakakis.

The Chapter expressed a special thank you to teachers K. Argiri Pantelis and Dr. Despina Afentouli of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek School who were there to present the awards to the students and were also presented awards for their excellence in teaching.

The chapter also shared heartfelt thanks to all the Meteora AHEPA Brothers who make this event possible every year, including Zak Molfogen of Fantis, Richie Francabantera, Alex Kalos, Mr. and Mrs. Polities, Vice President Dimitri Misantonis and President of the Parish Council and Brother John Fellas. “Without each one of you this event would not be possible,” the Chapter noted.

AHEPA Chapter President Michael Tribunella said: “As an organization, we are responsible for promoting Hellenism, our great Greek culture, language, traditions and more importantly, our religion. It is very important that we keep all of these alive for our children and the future generations to come.”