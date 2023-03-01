Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Hosts Annual Kathara Deftera Event

Associations

WEST NYACK, NY – Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 of West Nyack, NY, on February 26 the day before the actual Kathara Deftera (Clean Monday), celebrated the beginning of Great Lent (Sarakosti) in the traditional way it is celebrated in Greece. The only difference is that in Greece, Monday is a national holiday, so almost everybody has the day off to spend with their family and friends. Meteora Chapter 455 decided to hold the celebration on the Sunday before, so the children, families and friends could celebrate together in the traditional Greek way.

For the third year, Meteora Chapter 455 and the parish of Saints Constantine and Helen of West Nyack, with Father Michael Palamara, and with our special guests this year, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lauren Biniaris and the children of Saint Basil Academy along with the families and children of Saints Constantine and Helen, celebrated Kathara Deftera as it is celebrated in Greece with traditional fasting (nistisimo) food, Greek music, and a lot of kite Ffying.

The food was prepared by the Chapter’s Master Chef Demetre Karavanas, food and drinks from Brother Zack Molfegen from Fantis Imports, and delicious laganes from Artion Bakery in Astoria, which helped make the event a success.

Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 President Michael Tribunella said: “As an organization, we are responsible for promoting Hellenism, our great Greek culture, traditions and more importantly, our religion. It is very important that we keep all of these alive for our children and the future generations of the diaspora. We can never forget what ties us to our heritage and religion.”

Kali Sarakosti!