Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Celebrates Annual Christmas Dinner

December 20, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Meteora Chapter 20231212_204558
Left to right: MOA District 6 Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, President Michael Tribunella, Santa Claus, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Rev. Fr. Michael Palamara. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

WEST NYACK, NY – The West Nyack Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 rang in the holiday season with its annual Christmas Dinner held on December 12 at Gilligan’s Clam Bar and Restaurant in Pomona, NY. Attendees enjoyed a wonderful dinner, including lobster, with fabulous raffles, and a surprise visit from Santa himself who presented each attendee with a gift. The Meteora Chapter was thrilled to present three longtime Brothers with the Ahepan of the Year Awards. The honorees were former President George Gianakouros, Thomas Danas, and the current Treasurer and former President and chef of Meteora Chapter Demetre Karavanas. These men have been instrumental in helping their AHEPA family throughout their years of service within and outside of the community at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. This successful event was attended by over 70 Brothers, family members, and guests.

Meteora Chapter 455 with AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Left to right: George Hanos, Maria Hanos, and Tracy Tribunella. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

The Chapter was honored to be joined by AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Maids of Athena District 6 Treasurer Sophia Theodorou. In addition, Hermes Chapter 186 Past President Peter Argyropoulos and Rev. Fr. Michael Palamara of Sts. Constantine and Helen were present. It is with great hope that new Daughters of Penelope and Maids of Athena chapters will be chartered in West Nyack soon.

Meteora Chapter President Michael Tribunella stated that watching young and old partake in the Christmas festivities, laughing, eating, bonding and celebrating the birth of Christ is what it’s all about. It was truly an amazing night for the AHEPA Chapter. A special thanks was expressed to Mr. Vito Russo and the staff of Gilligan’s Clam Bar who provided great service, food, and atmosphere at the event.

Left to right: George Gianakouros, Thomas Danas, President Michael Tribunella, Demetre Karavanas, and George Hanos. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Left to right: Vasily Theodorou, Demetre Karavanas, Santa Claus, Michael Tribunella, and Dimitrios Misantonis. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
The West Nyack Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Christmas ornament. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

