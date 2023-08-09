x

August 9, 2023

METAXA Shares Summer Cocktail Recipe with TNH: Metaxa Lemonade

August 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Metaxa-photo-lemonade
METAXA 5 Stars Lemonade. (Photo: Courtesy of METAXA)

NEW YORK – As the temperatures rise, summer cocktail recipes from METAXA, the original Greek spirit, will transport you to the Mediterranean with just one sip.

The unique and unparalleled amber spirit is neither a cognac nor a brandy but a one-of-a-kind amber spirit that embodies the spirit of summer. Indulging in a refreshing METAXA cocktail is a gateway to the Mediterranean, capturing the essence of the Greek islands and their vibrant culture. It’s an experience that will elevate any summer gathering. What better way to celebrate than with a taste of the Mediterranean?

Whether enjoyed as an aperitif, neat, on ice, or in elevated cocktails, METAXA delivers an unrivaled taste perfect for sipping all summer long.

METAXA shared the following cocktail recipe with The National Herald for a refreshing Metaxa Lemonade featuring METAXA 5 Stars, a perfect cocktail for meeting up with friends on hot summer days.

More information is available online: https://www.metaxa.com/en-us/collections.

Metaxa Lemonade

Ingredients:

50 ml METAXA 5 Stars

60 ml soda lemonade / sparkling lemonade

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge

Directions:

Chill a Collins or Highball glass. Pour METAXA 5 Stars into the chilled glass. Top up with soda lemonade or sparkling lemonade. Garnish with grapefruit wedge placed inside the glass.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

