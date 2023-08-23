METAXA Shares Summer Cocktail Recipe with TNH: METAXA Bitter Lime Soda

Wine & Spirits

NEW YORK – As the temperatures rise, summer cocktail recipes from METAXA, the original Greek spirit, will transport you to the Mediterranean with just one sip.

The unique and unparalleled spirit is neither a cognac nor a brandy but a one-of-a-kind amber spirit that embodies the spirit of summer. Indulging in a refreshing METAXA cocktail is a gateway to the Mediterranean, capturing the essence of the Greek islands and their vibrant culture. It’s an experience that will elevate any summer gathering. What better way to celebrate than with a taste of the Mediterranean?

Whether enjoyed as an aperitif, neat, on ice, or in elevated cocktails, METAXA delivers an unrivaled taste perfect for sipping all summer long.

METAXA shared the following cocktail recipe with The National Herald for a citrusy Bitter Lime Soda featuring METAXA 5 Stars.

More information is available online: https://www.metaxa.com/en-us/collections.

METAXA 5 Stars Bitter Lime Soda

Ingredients:

50 ml METAXA 5 Stars

1 dash angostura bitters

Top up soda/sparkling water

Garnish with lime wedge and sprig of thyme

Directions:

Add METAXA, lime and bitters to the glass with ice.

Stir and then add more ice.

Top up with soda/sparkling water.

Garnish with thyme sprig and/or lime, orange tree leaf (in winter) or lavender sprig (in spring).