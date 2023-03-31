Met. Methodios Makes Archpastoral Visit to St. Vasilios in Peabody

Church

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston officiates at the Divine Liturgy. Shown are Fr. Christopher Foustoukos, presiding priest and Fr. Ioannis Michaelidis, assistant priest. (Photo Metropolis of Boston)

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios joined the community of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody, MA for the Sunday of Orthodoxy, joyfully celebrating the Sunday Orthros and Divine Liturgy with Fr. Christopher Foustoukos, presiding priest, and Fr. Ioannis Michaelidis, assistant pastor.

A number of children as well as church schoolteachers joined the procession holding their icons at the conclusion of the service. His Eminence distributed the ‘antidoron’ to the faithful, greeting each of them and offering his blessing.

After the morning’s services, a reception was hosted, and the Metropolitan had the opportunity to witness the Little Lambs preschool program as well as St. Basil’s Kitchen, a ministry serving and feeding the needy of Peabody.