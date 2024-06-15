x

Message Received

June 15, 2024
Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos
MITSOTAKIS-RESULTS
FILE - PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes comments on the results of the European elections at the offices of New Democracy, Sunday June 9, 2024 (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

On the dawn of Monday, June 10, the day after the European Parliament elections, a different Europe appeared, with a furrowed and darkened face indicating that the cycle of prosperity and political stability has ended and another rather vicious cycle has begun, foreshadowing adventures in the political, social, and economic realm.

The ballot box spoke its own language of preference and relentless numbers, allowing no room for spin or denial. Hence, now everyone is ‘running around’, as we commonly say. Macron of France has shrunk so much that he immediately announced early elections in an attempt to save whatever can be salvaged, but it seems to be in vain. Scholz of Germany is in a constant state of dizziness, and it’s doubtful if he can stay upright. As for Kyriakos of Greece, he has been wounded significantly, but he endured, and with three years of his second term ahead of him, he is likely to be able to undo the damage.

Fortunately, he doesn’t face a strong opposition but rather a ‘playground’ filled with children, as another saying goes. Otherwise, if he faced a centaur with rhetorical prowess and effective tactics, he would literally be losing sleep.

To the degree that I know him, I want to believe that he received the message from the voters and will want to make cuts among the staffers and advisors who have encircled him with ideas and initiatives that are incompatible with the values and principles of the Greek people, who believe in the proper functioning of the institution of the family, families being seen as the cells of society. I believe the message has been conveyed. Let him proceed with changes and dismissals for his own good, but more importantly, for the good of Greece.

