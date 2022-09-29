Merimna Institute Provides Advanced Dental Training in Greece and U.S.  

NEW YORK – The Merimna Institute, a pioneering training and lifelong learning center based in Athens, recently completed training for its 12th group of participants in the Advanced Education Program of Implantology with clinical participation in cooperation with the New York University College of Dentistry Linhart Continuing Dental Education Program.
The training program in advanced dentistry, featuring renowned international speakers in the field of implantology, lasted one year (215 teaching hours), beginning in Greece with courses at the Merimna Institute with the presurgical and surgical portion that included lectures, workshops, clinical participation in live surgeries. The program concluded at New York University in Manhattan with advanced implantology lectures.
The group of 30 participating dentists (Greeks and Cypriots) attended and completed their program from August 23 to September 2, 2022.
After presenting their written thesis on the basis of their clinical cases carried out in the program, they graduated with a Certificate of Achievement from New York University.
“Merimna Institute warmly thanks the dentists from both Greece and Cyprus who participated in that program,” a statement said.
CEO Nakas Nikolaos, DDS, who spoke with The National Herald about the Institute, says that, “in collaboration with the Leading Educational Institutions and most distinguished educators worldwide in our field, we try to make a difference in Continuing Education”
According to its website, “the Merimna Institute is the only dental educational center approved and licensed by the Ministry of Education, Research, and Religious Affairs as a Dental Center for Lifelong Learning… Μerimna Ιnstitute is a modern training centre with the latest technological facilities in a state-of-the-art place. It is a unique place in the capital of Greece, in Athens, where the modern facilities and the highly trained staff meet the standards for high-quality education.”
MERIMNA INSTITUTE GREECE
Continuing Professional Education
Vouliagmenis A. 272Α Ag. Dimitrios,
Athens Postal Code: 173 43 Greece
PHONE: (+30) 210 9734000
