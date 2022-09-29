x

September 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Health

Merimna Institute Provides Advanced Dental Training in Greece and U.S.  

September 29, 2022
By The National Herald
Untitled-1
(Photo via Merimna Institute)

NEW YORK – The Merimna Institute, a pioneering training and lifelong learning center based in Athens, recently completed training for its 12th group of participants in the Advanced Education Program of Implantology with clinical participation in cooperation with the New York University College of Dentistry Linhart Continuing Dental Education Program.

The training program in advanced dentistry, featuring renowned international speakers in the field of implantology, lasted one year (215 teaching hours), beginning in Greece with courses at the Merimna Institute with the presurgical and surgical portion that included lectures, workshops, clinical participation in live surgeries. The program concluded at New York University in Manhattan with advanced implantology lectures.

(Photo via Merimna Institute)

The group of 30 participating dentists (Greeks and Cypriots) attended and completed their program from August 23 to September 2, 2022.

After presenting their written thesis on the basis of their clinical cases carried out in the program, they graduated with a Certificate of Achievement from New York University.

“Merimna Institute warmly thanks the dentists from both Greece and Cyprus who participated in that program,” a statement said.

CEO Nakas Nikolaos, DDS, who spoke with The National Herald about the Institute, says that, “in collaboration with the Leading Educational Institutions and most distinguished educators worldwide in our field, we try to make a difference in Continuing Education”

According to its website, “the Merimna Institute is the only dental educational center approved and licensed by the Ministry of Education, Research, and Religious Affairs as a Dental Center for Lifelong Learning… Μerimna Ιnstitute is a modern training centre with the latest technological facilities in a state-of-the-art place. It is a unique place in the capital of Greece, in Athens, where the modern facilities and the highly trained staff meet the standards for high-quality education.”

(Photo via Merimna Institute)

MERIMNA INSTITUTE GREECE
Continuing Professional Education

Vouliagmenis A. 272Α Ag. Dimitrios,
Athens Postal Code: 173 43 Greece
PHONE: (+30) 210 9734000

FAX: (+30) 210 9734330

E-MAIL: imerimna@otenet.gr

 

RELATED

Health
Vaccine Appears to Protect against Monkeypox, CDC Says

WASHINGTON — At-risk people who received a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine in U.

Health
Study Tries to See if Child Vaccines and Asthma Are Linked
Health
National Women’s Health and Fitness Day

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

SNF Dialogues: Modern Political Values, Ancient Drama (Video)

ATHENS - In today’s environment of omnipresent polarization, when even the most fundamental values of democracy are being called into question, ancient drama retains its power to catalyze reflection and discussion on political culture, SNF says.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings