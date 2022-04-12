Mergers and Interagency Cooperation the Focus of Lianos’s Visit in Washington

Politics

WASHINGTON – The President of the Hellenic Competition Commission (HCC) Ioannis Lianos participated as a speaker in the “Enforcers Summit” held in Washington on April 4, according to an HCC announcement on Tuesday.

Co-organised by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ), the Enforcers Summit mainly covered two themes: 1) merger reform to meet the challenges and realities of the modern economy, and 2) lessons for interagency collaboration.

In his speech, the President of the Hellenic Competition Commission analysed issues concerning the dynamic analysis in merger control, especially with respect to the digital economy.

During his visit to Washington DC, Ioannis Lianos held meetings with FTC Chair, Lina Khan and high-ranking DoJ officials, where they discussed, inter alia, issues concerning a more effective cooperation of the US Antitrust Authorities with the Hellenic Competition Commission, the development of training programmes between the authorities and an exchange of know-how in various areas related to competition law.