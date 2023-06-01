MEP Kaili Expected to Return to Europarliament Duties ‘Within the Next Few Days’

Politics

PHOTO. ARCHIVE: Greek politician and Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili speaks during the ceremony for the awarding of the European Book Prize in Brussels on December 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/I. Zarkadoula) – Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was recently released from detention and subsequently placed under house arrest in connection with the ‘Qatargate’ scandal, was unable to attend today’s session at the European Parliament due to a personal matter, as confirmed by her legal representatives, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos and Sven Mary, on Thursday.

In a joint statement, Dimitrakopoulos and Mary assured that Kaili will resume her duties at the Europarliament within the next few days.

They further stated that the legal process to lift the imposed restrictions, such as leaving the country to participate in European Parliament sessions in Strasbourg, has been initiated. Additionally, the investigator assigned to the case has granted permission for her partner, Francesco Giorgi, to reside in their shared residence.