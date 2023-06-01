x

June 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 86ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

MEP Kaili Expected to Return to Europarliament Duties ‘Within the Next Few Days’

June 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Eva Kaili
PHOTO. ARCHIVE: Greek politician and Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili speaks during the ceremony for the awarding of the European Book Prize in Brussels on December 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/I. Zarkadoula) – Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was recently released from detention and subsequently placed under house arrest in connection with the ‘Qatargate’ scandal, was unable to attend today’s session at the European Parliament due to a personal matter, as confirmed by her legal representatives, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos and Sven Mary, on Thursday.

In a joint statement, Dimitrakopoulos and Mary assured that Kaili will resume her duties at the Europarliament within the next few days.

They further stated that the legal process to lift the imposed restrictions, such as leaving the country to participate in European Parliament sessions in Strasbourg, has been initiated. Additionally, the investigator assigned to the case has granted permission for her partner, Francesco Giorgi, to reside in their shared residence.

RELATED

Politics
Greek FM Kaskarelis Meets Briefly with US Counterpart Blinken

OSLO, Norway - Greek caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis held a brief discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the margins of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo on Wednesday, the ministry wrote in social media.

Society
The 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum in Athens June 8
Society
Cypriot Students in Thessaloniki Moved from “Filthy” Hotels on Trip

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.